The city of Branson honored Diana Ramirez with the city’s “You’ve Been Caught” award for March 2022 at the March 22, Board of Aldermen meeting.
The award is given monthly to a citizen by a committee of city residents who go through all the applications for a given month.
Ramirez was nominated by multiple people for her recycling efforts while operating Saint City’s Sports Bar and Grill. Ramirez was cited for spending hours researching the best eco-friendly options for the business to avoid using single-use plastics and to drive as much recycling as possible within the business. The business uses containers which are made from a potato compound so when they are thrown away they would break down easier in a landfill.
“This effort embodies the city of Branson’s value of Sustainability - Reducing waste today for a better tomorrow,” city staff wrote in the proclamation.
Ramirez also focuses on using as many local vendors as possible with her business to help support the local economy.
