Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens visited Branson on Thursday, July 21, hosting a showing of the Dinesh D’Souza documentary “2000 Mules” at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater.
Before the showing of the film, Greitens spoke to the crowd of around 150 people about his campaign for U.S. Senate.
“You guys ready to take our country back?” Greitens began. “Tonight we’re showing 2000 Mules, because despite the mainstream media lies, despite the left’s craziness, and despite the corruption and the weak, RINO (Republican in Name Only) establishment that refused to get to the truth, today more Americans recognize there was massive fraud in the 2020 election than back in November of 2020! Think about what that says. Not only has the mainstream media been lying about this, they’ve been working with big tech to censor anyone who asks questions about election fraud and election integrity.”
Greitens said there is something his opponents do not understand.
“They can come at us, they can come at us as individuals and come at us as patriots, with this big wave of lies, but eventually that big wave of lies crashes on the rock of the facts,” Greitens said.
He said those who keep claiming there is no election fraud also deceived the American populace on COVID-19.
“These are the same people who told you Coronavirus came from bat soup,” Greitens said. “If you even wanted to ask a question about it, if you even went on social media and said ‘isn’t there a bioweapons lab in Wuhan? Can we at least look at this?’, they accused you of being racist. This is the same corrupt media establishment, and the same corrupt group of uniparty RINOs that said Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.”
Greitens said the percentage of Americans who have “a lot or a great deal of trust” in the mainstream media is 11%.
“It’s because they keep lying to the American people,” Greitens said. “But what we are committed to is getting the truth out. That’s why when I’m a United States Senator, we’re investigating the origins of the Trump/Russia collusion hoax because we all know Hillary Clinton was behind it. We’re going to investigate Fauci and everybody who lied about Coronavirus. And 100% we’re getting to the bottom of the 2020 election because the American people deserve to know the truth about their elections.”
Before the showing of the film, Greitens spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News about the campaign and claims his opponents have made against him.
BTLN: Why are you the best choice for the U.S. Senate?
Greitens: “I’m the MAGA fighter in this race. I’m the America First candidate. The choice in this race is really simple. It’s Eric Greitens who is fighting for you, versus the RINOs who are fighting for the political establishment. I was the first candidate in the country to say I’m voting against Mitch McConnell, all of my opponents are supporting Mitch McConnell. I’m for the America First agenda, all of my opponents are for the establishment RINO D.C. lobbyist agenda.”
BTLN: Vicky Hartlzer’s campaign came out against your gun ad, saying you were ‘the only RINO in the ad.’ Why is Vicky wrong?
Greitens: “The “RINO Hunting” ad was loved by real people all over the state of Missouri. The only people who didn’t like the “RINO Hunting” ad were the RINOs! What I think the “RINO Hunting” ad showed is the people of Missouri are with us. The grassroots are with us. The MAGA base is with us. The America First crowd is with us.
“We’ve been endorsed by Women for Trump, Veterans for Trump, Black Voices for Trump, Jewish Americans for Trump, Hispanics for Trump. They’ve all endorsed this campaign. We have Kimberly Guilfoyle, Rudy Guliani, Seb Gorka, because I’m the real MAGA candidate, and of course the RINOs are coming after us.”
BTLN: What would be the first piece of legislation you would propose as a Senator?
Greitens: “We need to build Trump’s border wall. It’s very clear we need to defend our border. The fact is, it was RINOs that sold President Trump out. We had control of Congress with Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, and those RINOs failed to get a border wall done. Then, those RINOs turned around and passed a $1.2 billion Green New Deal for Joe Biden. It is so wrong, and the people of Missouri know it.
“They know when I’m there we’re going to promote American energy so that we bring down inflation. They know I’m going to have the backs of our police officers so we have safer streets, and we’re going to protect our border.”
BTLN: So would it be safe to say you would push any future President to open up American oil drilling?
Greitens: “100%. I am a pro-America first, pro-American energy policy guy. One of President Trump’s great achievements is that he made America energy independent. He made us the largest energy producer in the world. Joe Biden, by contrast, came in and on his very first day, he killed the Keystone XL pipeline. Biden has had a policy of weakness, President Trump pursued a policy of strength, I am going to pursue that same policy of America First strength.”
BTLN: Here in Branson, tourism is the heart of the economy. As Senator, what would you do to promote tourism and bring people to this part of the state?
Greitens: “I’m doing my personal part! I’m here for the third time with my boys! Today we played mini golf, we’ve been at the water park, we got a pizza, we’ve been to the Grand Country Buffet. We love going to the Amazing Pets show! I’ve personally come here many times as a tourist, and I know all of the gifts Branson has to offer people not just from Missouri but from all over the country and from all over the world. It’s an incredibly special place.
“What we need to do is promote tourism in Branson, and one of the ways to do that is to have people who are proud to be from Missouri, proud to stand up and represent Branson values on a national stage. We’ve had for far too long weak, woke, leftists who are attacking our country, and who are ashamed of America. I’m proud of America. I’m a Navy Seal. I did four tours. Branson is the most patriotic city in the country, and they’re proud of it! We need to promote those same faith-based, pro-America, pro-military, pro-police values right here at home.”
BTLN: Every candidate, every elected official is a human being who has made a mistake in their life. As you look at your career, what do you see as a mistake, and how would you have either fixed it or what did you learn from it?
Greitens: “The biggest mistake I ever made was to count on RINOs. RINOs will sell you out. RINOs will lie to you every single day. Now, I see clearly the nature of the enemy we’re facing. We’re facing an evil left, we’re facing a corrupt media, and we’re also facing a cowardly RINO establishment. We have to defeat them all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.