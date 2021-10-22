Missouri Governor Mike Parson addressed the attendees of the Governor’s Conference on Tourism during their opening luncheon on Thursday, Oct.14, at Chateau on the Lake.
Hundreds of tourism directors from around the nation heard the governor speak to them about the importance of tourism to Missouri’s economy, the way Missouri’s economy has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, and him praising Missouri residents for their resilience during the pandemic.
“People in Missouri did the right thing,” Parson said. “Take the politics out, take the media out, I am proud of Missouri and how we handled this situation and people are enjoying the treasures which make this state what it’s about.”
Parson told the crowd he was excited about the future of the state’s tourism, and his visits across the state as part of the Bicentennial celebration reminded him of the diversity of Missouri’s tourism.
“Route 66, the history of Route 66,” Parson said. “John J. Pershing’s boyhood home in Laclede. Maxie the goose. It’s one of our state’s tourist attractions. You don’t know Maxie the goose? I didn’t either. But it’s in Sumner, Missouri, and it’s the largest goose in the world. It has a wingspan of 64 feet. It was created by an artist in Kansas City to promote the city’s goose festival.”
Parson said tourism brings the state $14.5 billion in economic impact a year. He said if tourism groups are doing their best efforts to sell the state, then his administration will do all they can to help them present Missouri.
“Nobody promotes the state like you,” Parson said.
Parson mentioned the employment impact of the tourism industry, saying almost 280,000 Missourians have jobs because of the tourism industry.
Parson spoke about jobs, drawing laughs from the crowd and hundreds of raised hands when he asked if they felt there was a shortage in the workforce.
“There are over 200,000 jobs we can’t fill,” Parson said. “We have to get people back into the workforce and prepare them for the workforce of tomorrow.”
The governor said when he was growing up he was being pushed by his teachers and community to go to college. He said students and young adults need to realize you can get a good job in the state without going to college.
“You don’t necessarily need to have a degree to have a good job,” Parson said. “There are opportunities in your industry which don’t require a degree. You can start your own business in this industry without a college degree.
“We have to make sure to let high school kids know it’s okay to go through school and get a certificate, or go to a community college, or go to a four-year college.”
Parson spoke about infrastructure and the improvements being made to highways and bridges, telling the attendees that without having quality infrastructure, there will be a negative impact on the bottom line for tourism.
“Why come down here and talk about roads and bridges?” Parson said. “Without those things, the tourists won’t be able to come to our state.”
Parson said the installation of high speed internet in rural areas is a key piece of infrastructure, because many tourist communities have businesses who do not have access to reliable, fast internet. He said those businesses having access to reliable internet will allow them to not only promote their location for tourists, but also allow them to sell their goods around the world.
Parson told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he believes the state’s record tourism will continue having positive momentum by continuing to do what has been done over the last year.
“What we’ve been able to do is showcase our state during the pandemic when other states have been shut down,” Parson said. “We just need to take advantage of that. People have seen the beauty of this state, and the opportunities you can have, whether it’s in the cities or in rural Missouri.
“When you look at the rivers, the lakes, everything which goes along with that. People just want to get out. When you look at our state parks, our riverways, people have been staying close to home and exploring parts of Missouri they may not have realized they had around them.”
The governor said tourism groups around the state can benefit by highlighting what is unique about their region, which showcases the diversity of Missouri’s communities.
“I think [the diversity] is huge!” Parson said. “You get down here to Southwest Missouri, you know where you’re going down here. You have Branson, it’s kind of the entertainment center of the world. You have world-class golf, fishing, and hunting. Or you go a few hours down the road and you have Kansas City, where you have theaters and professional sports, and enjoy the urban lifestyle.
“I think what makes Missouri so special and so diverse is because we have all of these things. When you really look at farm country and the bootheel area, all of them have an opportunity for tourism.”
When asked if he believed the time has come to discuss high speed internet being made into a public utility, the governor said he’s open to the idea.
“I think if you go and look at the history of electricity and when they were trying to put electricity in everybody’s home, and you had the same challenges you see today [for broadband], especially in rural areas,” Parson said. “We know now [electricity] was done through rural co-ops, through other resources, through the private sector. You’ll see the same thing with broadband where we’re teaming up with the co-ops.
“I think you will definitely see reliable, high-speed internet in the rural areas in a very short period of time.”
To learn more about the governor’s plan for rural broadband, see “Parson designates $400 million for rural broadband” online in the August 28, 2021 edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
