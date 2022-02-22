Another tiny home will be placed in Elevate Branson’s new project for the area’s homeless thanks to a donation from Bank of Missouri.
The $35,000 donation will purchase one tiny home for the upcoming Elevate Community residential complex. The home will be called the “Live Well House.”
“The heartbeat of our bank is centered on our communities,” Bank of Missouri Regional Community Bank President Tim Scott said. “We walk alongside our customers throughout life’s challenges to meet their needs. The mission of Elevate Branson is to care for people through some of their most difficult struggles. They step in the fold, take people in, and help them create stable scenarios for the long-term. Through this partnership we’re able to take an active role in that good work.”
Elevate Branson is building the tiny home development as part of their ongoing campaign to “address the root causes of poverty in order to create lasting change.” The group feels by providing resources, relationships, and a positive support network they can help people find employment with a “dignified income” which can help spur lasting life change.
“Through this contribution, The Bank of Missouri is providing a physical, safe, stable home for someone who doesn’t have it,” said Olivia Darst, VP of Communication at Elevate Branson. “Contributing to this project gives someone the opportunity that they have never had. It is impacting a whole community with a sustainable life change. It’s a safe haven to come back to for these people. A total game changer.”
Scott said Elevate Branson gives people a second chance, and he’s seen many times someone take a second chance and turn around their life.
“So many people have had experiences when someone, or some organization, gave a second chance and walked alongside them to help them succeed,” Scott said. “Elevate Branson takes this to the highest level, they’re making sustainable change for the entire Branson community and this is something The Bank of Missouri is proud to partner with.”
Bank of Missouri, which has been in business for 130 years, can be found online at bankofmissouri.com. If you want to learn more about Elevate Branson’s efforts, or contribute to the construction of a tiny home, visit their website at elevatebranson.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.