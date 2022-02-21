Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers along with staff from the Missouri Department of Conservation are continuing the search for a boy who went missing near the Beaver Creek Marina.
The 6-year-old child disappeared after going to the water with his two older sisters.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D spokesman Mike McClure told Branson Tri-Lakes News the Patrol had four boats, two with divers, continuing to search the area along Slough Hollow Road near Kissee Mills. The troopers and divers are using sonar to find places underwater which merit closer inspection.
McClure said the waters are murky with varying current which is hampering the search. In addition, bad weather later this week could cause issues for the search team.
He said the searches end at dark, so the divers can rest up to return the next morning.
The child’s family lives on a hill near Bull Shoals Lake. The children walked over a mile to get from the home to the water.
“We have the Missouri Department of Conservation out helping us today,” McClure said, “but we also want to thank Western Taney County Fire Protection District who have also come out to help us with the search.”
Branson Tri-Lakes News will update this continuing story as more information becomes available.
