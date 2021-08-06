A Hollister High School teacher is the recipient of a $400 grant through the Western Governors University Missouri’s ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative.
Family and consumer science teacher, Beth Taylor, was awarded the grant to help fund materials needed for students in her apparel and textile science course to design and create monsters for a project, according to a press release from WGU Missouri.
“The WGU grant is going to allow the Family and Consumer Science Department at Hollister High School to continue to partner with Hollister Elementary classes on a creative writing monster project,” Taylor said.
According to the release, the monster project will have high school students team up with an elementary class, who will write a detailed story about a monster. The high school students will bring those characters to life by designing and constructing the monsters. The final creations will then be revealed to the elementary class, for them to keep.
“The funds through this generous grant donation will allow the purchase of supplies to turn these monster stories into real-life products,” Taylor said. It not only allows the elementary students to express their creativity but also challenges the high school students to turn it into reality.”
With this grant Taylor hopes students will be able to make the monster project better than ever.
“The WGU grant is going to allow us to take this project to the next level, with even more amazing creations in the coming years.”
The release stated without outside funding, the costs associated with Taylor’s project idea would not be attainable due to a limited classroom budget. The funds provided by WGU will allow Taylor’s students to showcase their creativity and grant them the opportunity to think outside the box and use problem-solving skills to see the monster project through, from start to finish.
In March, WGU Missouri issued a call for K-12 Missouri teachers to nominate proposed classroom projects to get partial or full funding through its ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative. WGU Missouri received almost 400 nominations, according to the release.
Taylor’s monster project was one of 52 projects across Missouri to receive grants from the initiative. Taylor learned she was selected for the grant on May 4, when WGU staff surprised her with a virtual check presentation.
“We were happy to read about all the amazing projects our teachers have planned and are excited we can bring so many to life through our ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative,” Chancellor of WGU Missouri Angie Besendorfer said in the release. “This past year has been a challenging one for both teachers and students as they were forced to adapt to new styles of teaching and learning. This initiative is an opportunity for WGU to celebrate teachers and thank them for their dedication to educating and positively impacting their students, while enhancing learning for students – both in and out of the classroom.”
To learn more about the “Fund My Classroom” initiative and the work WGU Missouri is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit missouri.wgu.edu.
