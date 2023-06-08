The former police chief of Merriam Woods is facing up to 28 years in prison from charges filed Thursday, June 8, in Taney County Circuit Court.
Nathan Lewis is charged with two counts of forgery, receiving stolen property, and stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. All four counts are D class felonies, with a maximum sentence of seven years in prison for each count.
According to court documents, the Taney County Sheriff’s Office was called on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 by Merriam Woods’ City Clerk Nicole Rodman about misappropriation of funds by Lewis. Lewis was fired as police chief by the Merriam Woods Board of Aldermen on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Merriam Woods officers cleaned out Lewis’ patrol vehicle and office following his dismissal. They found a laser radar, a mobile fingerprint scanner, and a Remington 870 shotgun; all three of which were reported stolen from the Velda City Missouri Police Department. Velda City Police Chief Daniel Paulino confirmed to a Taney County Sheriff’s Office detective the items were from their police department, and had been missing since Lewis left their employment in 2018.
Investigators were then contacted on Tuesday, Feb. 21, by Rodman about police cars which had been obtained by Lewis through lease agreements. Rodman stated she and Merriam Woods Mayor Rusty Ault’s signatures were on the agreements, but neither one of them had actually signed the agreements.
Rodman said the city had possession of all the vehicles purchased under the lease agreements except for a 2015 Ford Explorer which Lewis had in his possession. The lease agreement for that vehicle was dated May 20, 2022 with the first payment due July 1, 2022.
Investigators spoke with Sgt. Steve Burgher of the Merriam Woods Police Department who said he believed Lewis had registered the Explorer in his own name and not the city’s name. The Missouri Department of Revenue provided title documents showing the vehicle was registered to Merriam Woods Village in May 2022, and then documents were submitted in July 2022 showing Merriam Woods government sold the vehicle to Lewis for $100. The bill of sale had a computer generated signature of Nicole Rodman listed as the seller for the city on July 22, 2022.
Both Rodman and Ault confirmed to investigators they had not sold the vehicle to Lewis, and Rodman did not sign a bill of sale. Merriam Woods had been continuing to make lease payments on the vehicle per the agreement. The value of the vehicle was listed to be between $12,000 and $15,000.
Investigators attempted to contact Lewis on Feb. 23, 2023, but did not receive an answer to their phone call, so a message was left for him to contact the Taney County Sheriff’s Office concerning the investigation. The next day, Springfield-based Attorney Tad Morlan contacted investigators and said any questions for Lewis should be directed to Morlan.
After Lewis failed to return the vehicle to Merriam Woods, Taney County Sheriff’s investigators and Christian County Sheriff’s deputies went to Lewis’s home in Nixa and located the vehicle parked in front of the residence. It was then seized as evidence and towed to the Taney County Sheriff’s Office evidence lot.
The probable cause statement for the case notes there is still an on-going investigation into Lewis regarding misappropriation of funds.
The city of Merriam Woods told Branson Tri-Lakes News in a statement they were pleased with today’s action.
“The city continues to assist law enforcement and the prosecutor in any way they can and while saddened at the turn of events and the betrayal of trust, they are pleased that justice is being done,” Merriam Woods City Attorney Joe Allen said.
Rodman, who resigned her position from the city earlier this year for personal reasons unrelated to the case, said she was also pleased with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
"I'm grateful for the hard work and perseverance of the Taney County Sheriff's Office,” Rodman told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “They have been very thorough in their work.”
As of press time, Lewis had not yet been taken into custody.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to Lewis’s attorney Morlan's office, but did not receive a response by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.