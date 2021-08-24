The city of Branson is planning to honor entertainers who have made a lasting difference in the community and have begun by declaring Aug. 31, 2021 as “Shoji, Dorothy, & Christina Tabuchi Day.”
The proclamation from Mayor Larry Milton cites multiple reasons for the honor, including Shoji’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve shows establishing a standard for those holidays in the local entertainment community, and the family’s commitment to music education in local public schools.
“Shoji, Dorothy and Christina have been icons in Branson for decades and the city of Branson is better off because of them,” Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “They are not only very talented, they are ‘givers’ and the city is very proud of them for all they have contributed to our community.”
According to his biography, Shoji began to learn violin at age 7, with the encouragement of his mother. After meeting Roy Acuff at a concert in Osaka, Japan, he was inspired to play country and bluegrass music. He later moved to Nashville and reconnected with Acuff, who arranged for Shoji to play on the Grand Ole Opry.
Shoji moved to Branson in 1980, completing construction of his own theater in 1990. Known beyond his musicianship for his “down-home humor,” Shoji made his family a key part of his show, with his wife Dorothy behind the dancing and choreography of the show, and daughter Christina who grew up on stage and became an integral part of the show by the 2000s.
Shoji posted on social media his thanks to the city for the honor.
“We are very honored & touched by this,” he wrote on Facebook. “We have spent over 30 years doing what we love while also supporting the community that we live in and love.
“Our family is very much just that, a family unit. There is no way that we would’ve been able to achieve the things that we have been able to achieve without all three of us pouring our blood, sweat, & tears into a business we love, in a community that we absolutely love and are so proud of. Thank you to all of the wonderful people that have supported us throughout the years!”
“Shoji Tabuchi Day celebrating Shoji, Dorothy & Christina Tabuchi” has been scheduled as a special ceremony on Aug. 31 at the Clay Cooper Theatre, located at 3216 76 Country Blvd, Branson, at 11 a.m.. Admission is free, although organizers say there will not be performances taking place during the event.
