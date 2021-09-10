The Branson Parks & Recreation Department is taking reservations for their second semi-annual Kid’s Garage Sale, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Branson RecPlex.
According to a release, the sale will take place between 9 a.m. and noon at the RecPlex, 1501 Branson Hills Parkway.
RecPlex officials said in the release the goal of the event is to teach children between ages 5 and 15 skills in counting back money, marketing, selling, and pricing items, along with dealing with customers. While parents or guardians can be present and help, they will not be allowed to do the majority of the work.
All items for sale must be children’s items such as toys or clothes, or items which are handmade by the kids.
Booth spaces are $10 and vendors will be given a table and two chairs for use during the sale. Vendor set up will take place one hour before the beginning of the event.
The general public is invited to be customers.
Registration is required for the event, and takes place either in person at the RecPlex, or visiting the “Kid’s Garage Sale” section of the BransonParksandRecreation.com website. Anyone with questions can contact the department at 417-335-2368.
