The Branson Board of Aldermen held a discussion at their most recent meeting about the city’s benefit package for their employees, which included pointed comments from the city’s HR director regarding the current renewal process and a potentially large rate increase for 2023.
City HR Director Jan Fischer opened his presentation to the board by telling them the process normally taken for insurance wasn’t going to happen this year.
“I’m kind of circumventing the normal process of what we do,” Fischer said. “Normally we get a renewal from our broker and our carrier on our medical insurance, I take it to the HR committee, we review it, we discuss where we can make cuts, tweaks, things like that, then we come back and bring it to the board for final decision on where we want to go.
“This year, we had asked for the information earlier, we’ve gotten that information, and we’re seeing the same old patterns we used to see. Anthem is suggesting we should have closer to a 28% increase, but since we only agreed on a 9.9% increase, that we’re getting a heck of a deal. Well, that ‘heck of a deal’ is an increase of $350,000, which is a significant amount of money.”
Fischer said the city’s claim loss was just a few percentage points above the previous year, and he didn’t believe the increase made sense for the city.
“I’m not convinced [the renewal] is the right course for us to take,” Fischer said. “A $350,000 increase is significant, we have to find that money someplace if we want to go that route. But the interesting thing is we’re only slightly above what our claims data was for last year, what they claim it was for last year, but last year we saw minus 1%.
“Why did we see a minus 1%? We had aggressive competition last year. We had JTS Financial out of Little Rock, we had Ollis Akers Arney vying for brokerage services to try and get our business. As such, we’re not seeing that same competition for this year. My recommendation is we take a hard look and see what we need to do.”
Fischer said multiple agencies have branches in the Branson area and he feels some kind of competition could drive costs down and save the city money.
He added the 9.9% cap on increase on the insurance rate negotiated by the previous administration was too high and he would have recommended they negotiate it to a much lower figure.
“They didn’t negotiate very well with respect for driving that down,” Fischer said. “That being said, after the fact, JTS Financial came back and presented a 5% reduction that the city administration chose to reject.”
Fischer said the city needs to do something “fairly aggressive” because he feels the city is missing out on the benefit of firms being in competition for the city’s business.
Mayor Larry Milton thanked Fischer for “being proactive” and “taking this head on.”
“There might have been some people who understood what you’ve been going through, but I’ve been on the HR [committee] for several years and clearly understand what you just said,” Milton said.
Alderman Clay Cooper noted the board had voted last fall for the previous package and had Fischer confirm they were wanting a $350,000 increase in less than a year. Fischer told Cooper the city is still paying the fee from the minus 1% through Dec. 31, and Anthem is proposing the increase to start January 1, 2023.
“We’re in July, so what Jan’s saying is if we don’t do anything, that’s what we’re faced with,” Milton said. “Jan’s suggesting we become more proactive.”
“Go shopping,” Cooper said.
“Exactly,” Milton replied.
Milton said he was a “big believer in shopping.” Alderman Ralph LeBlanc agreed with the mayor and said many times the insurance companies and brokers seem to be betting on complacency among cities.
“They’re betting on us saying ‘it’s just too much work for them to vet us even deeper so they’ll just roll with it,’” LeBlanc said. “I think that’s what they’re rolling the dice on, that this board and our experts are just going to roll over.”
LeBlanc praised Fischer for his efforts to save the city money.
He also said businesspeople are making health decisions with the insurance companies and he feels any time it happens the health of the patient is not their priority, but instead the priority is profit for their shareholders.
Fischer said he would like to get multiple brokers looking for deals.
“I would like to see stiff competition,” Fischer said. “Throw it out there and let the winner take all.”
He said he would like to put out a request for proposals which could not just cover health insurance but also dental, life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, and related items.
“There’s just a myriad of things, but I come back to the basic premise that competition is what’s key in this whole mix,” Fischer said.
Milton mentioned the city’s premium per year is currently $3.5 million.
“This is a well worthy cause to spend time on,” Milton said.
Interim City Administrator Lisa Westfall pointed out the city had the same carrier now as in the previous year, but competition caused them to bring a proposal to the city with a minus 1% rate. Westfall said she asked in the HR committee’s meeting what the city had done in the last six months to go from a negative 1% rate to an almost 10% increase, which would have been 28% if there was no cap in place.
Fischer also told the board he believes Anthem, the current carrier, was misleading in the previous year’s process which slanted the competition.
“Anthem wasn’t in my opinion above board with the dissemination of our claims data and put the other broker at a significant disadvantage,” Fischer said. “Once that data came out and [the losing firm] got a hold of it, they were able to better shop, and that broker came back with a minus 5% reduction and we missed out on that.”
The presentation was just meant for discussion and information to the aldermen so no formal vote was taken for any action, however Milton told Fischer to move forward with plans for competitive bidding.
