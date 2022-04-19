After a cold and rainy beginning, the 2022 Branson Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt took place at the Branson RecPlex in partnership with The Grove Church and Branson United Methodist Church.
Rain poured on organizers throughout the morning, causing the initial portion of the Easter Egg Hunt to take place under a pavilion where eggs were handed out to children similar to Halloween trunk or treat events.
When the rain stopped, organizers were able to cover two grassy areas to allow the children to search. Three different hunts took place, for ages 0 to 3-years-old, 4 to 6-years-old, and 7 to 10-years-old.
In addition to eggs that contained candy, hunters were able to redeem prize papers for items like games, toys and bicycles.
