The Branson AquaPlex’s annual Doggie Swim Night is taking place at the end of the Labor Day weekend.
The swimming pool will be opened up to the area’s four-legged friends starting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. Dogs will be allowed to play fetch in the water, swim around in the shallow end, or even take a run off the diving boards.
All dogs must have their own handler and must remain on a leash when they are not in the water. Handlers are encouraged to bring their own balls or pool toys for their pet.
Cost is $8 for each dog and handler at the door, but you can register for $6 in advance on the BransonParksAndRecreation.com website. Spectators will pay $2 per person for admission.
For more information call the RecPlex at 417-335-2368 or visit their website.
