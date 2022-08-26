Christian Action Ministries announced they will be opening a new facility on Monday, Aug. 29 at the former Branson Family Fun Center site.
The 15,000 square foot facility at 2400 State Highway 165 will provide CAM with permanent office space and meeting rooms. The center will be the focal point for the ministry’s “Neighbor to Neighbor” campaign which brings truckloads of food to area communities to help feed the hungry.
“The goal is to build relationships of care with people to give them hope and share the love of Christ,” CAM vice chairman Larry Johnson said in a statement.
The ministry’s current distribution site at the former Branson Elementary School downtown is closing on Friday, Aug. 26, and a new distribution site will open at the First Presbyterian Church’s youth building, 420 W. Main St., in downtown Branson. The center will be open on Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Distribution of food in Forsyth will continue at 10726 E. Highway 76 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
CAM plans to open a third distribution site before the end of September at the new distribution facility.
The organization also announced Michele Dean has been appointed the interim Executive Director. Dean joined CAM in January after serving as Director of Development and Charitable Giving with Faith Community Health.
“Michele has the gifts and energy to lead the organization forward in this time of great need, change and opportunity,” CAM Board Chair Larry Johnson said in a statement. “The Board celebrates Michele’s vision for the future.”
CAM has been serving Taney County since 1984 providing more than 500,000 meals and providing more than two million pounds of food to those in need around the county.
