The Branson Police Department recently traded their handcuffs, tasers, and service weapons for chips, salsa, and burritos to help the Special Olympics.
Officers worked as waiters and waitresses at Mezcal Mexican Restaurant on Thursday, Dec. 15, collecting tips as part of the “Tip A Cop” event to benefit Special Olympics Missouri. The department was raising the money as part of their partnership in the Law Enforcement Touch Run fundraiser for the charity.
“We are extremely happy to be helping the Special Olympics,” Police Chief Eric Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This is one of the ones that we really love to do.”
Schmitt, who had been officially named chief that morning during a city hall press conference, said the event is an example of what he mentioned in his acceptance speech regarding community policing.
“This is community policing,” Schmitt said. “It’s not just one thing. It’s an always ongoing thing. When we’re waiting tables like this it’s our ability to be ourselves with people, to have a little fun, and this is what makes a difference in a community for what they feel about their cops.”
The event raised just over $1,600 for the Special Olympics.
