Branson police are investigating a shooting, which occurred at the Branson Landing on Tuesday night.
Police were called around 10 p.m. to the north parking lot of the Landing after reports a man had been shot. When they arrived, they found one shooting victim with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Cox South hospital in Springfield.
Branson police told Branson Tri-Lakes News the suspected shooter is a light-skinned black male with long hair, a thin build, likely in his early to mid-20s, and was driving a dark sedan. The description was given to police by witnesses to the shooting.
Anyone who knows the location of the suspect or has any details related to the shooting is asked to contact the Branson Police Department through their website bransonmo.gov/police or by calling the tipline at 417-334-1085.
This is a breaking story and Branson Tri-Lakes News will update as details are confirmed.
