The Branson Board of Alderman will be voting on the final passage of a revised city code regarding animals which will require residents to obtain a yearly license for their dogs and cats.
The bill repealing and replacing Chapter 14 of the Branson Municipal Code is on the alderman’s regular agenda Tuesday night, Aug. 24, meaning the public will be able to comment regarding the proposed changes which will go into effect if the measure gains board approval. The exception will be annual license fees, which will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
The proposal had been tabled at the April 27 meeting by Alderman Clay Cooper with a return date of no later than the Tuesday, Aug. 24 meeting. The tabling was the suggestion of Police Chief Jeff Matthews, who wanted to obtain more community input on the changes.
The first reading of the measure, at a virtual board meeting on March 8, passed 4-2 with then-Alderman Larry Milton and Alderman Jeff Seay voting against the bill.
According to a city staff report, the new Chapter 14 will include:
- Fee based licensing program for dogs and cats
- Establishes a limitation on animals in residences and lodging establishments
- Establishes commercial requirements for animal care and enforcement protocols
- Establishes Dangerous and Vicious Dog behavior-based protocols
- Establishes a prohibition on private possession of exotic animals
- Reduces stray hold from 10 days to seven days
Under the proposed measure, all dogs and cats will need to be registered yearly with the city. “Unaltered” animals will be a $20 per year fee, while “altered” pets will be a $10 fee. Senior citizens, defined as age 65 or older, will be allowed to have an altered pet for free. There will be a $20 late fee on yearly licenses.
Service dogs are exempt from the yearly fee, but will need to be licensed.
The city will be required to keep a record of the name, address, and phone number of the animal’s owner/keeper, the dog or cat’s tag number, rabies vaccine certificate, and a general description of the animal.
All pet owners with a pet over six months old will be required to have a rabies vaccination certificate.
The city will also define “dangerous” and “vicious” dogs under the new code with dangerous or potentially dangerous dogs having significantly higher registration fees.
The new definition of “dangerous dog” will be “any dog that has caused a bite injury and is not a vicious dog.” The city is also defining a “potentially dangerous dog” as a dog at-large who behaves in a manner where a “reasonable person” would believe the dog poses a serious and unjustified threat to a person or domestic animal or who causes injury to a domestic animal.
The “vicious dog” definition is “a dog that without provocation or justification bites or attacks a person and causes serious physical injury or death or is declared a vicious dog under this chapter.”
A dog which is declared a “potentially dangerous” dog will be charged a $100 initial license fee and then $75 a year for annual renewals. A dog declared a “dangerous dog” will have a $250 initial license fee, with a $100 annual renewal.
The new Chapter 14 code will make it illegal to keep, possess, or harbor a “vicious dog” inside the city. If a dog is declared to be vicious, it can be immediately taken by animal control or any agency working with or for animal control. Branson municipal court can then order the vicious dog to be euthanized, with the owner of the dog paying all the costs for impounding, removal, and euthanizing the dog.
The owner of the “vicious dog” will have the right to appeal the court’s decision, which will delay the euthanization of the dog, but the appeal must be filed within 15 days of the dog’s seizure.
The dog’s owner can appeal the vicious dog designation, but they will have to cover the costs of impounding the dog during the process in advance (as “anticipated costs”) or providing an alternative location at the owner’s cost to segregate the animal which must be approved by animal control. If the owner cannot pay the fee, the new code says they will forfeit their right to a hearing.
The new code will make it illegal to keep a dog “chained, tied, fastened, or otherwise tethered to any stationary or inanimate object or trolley system as a means of confinement and restraint.”
There are exceptions, such as confinement for veterinary treatment, grooming, training, or a law enforcement action. Even in those situations, tethering is only permitted for one hour in a 24-hour period. The animal’s owner will also be required to provide “adequate shelter and adequate water” for the dog within the distance of the dog’s tether.
The code defines the animals allowed within residential zoning districts in the city:
-Dogs
-Cats
-Ferrets
-Caged birds (i.e. parrots, parakeets, canaries)
-Chickens
-“Pocket pets” (i.e. rats, mice, hamsters)
-Non-Venomous Amphibians (i.e. iguanas, frogs)
-Non-Venomous Fish
-Non-Venomous Arachnids (i.e. spiders, crabs)
-Non-Venomous Insects
-Non-Venomous Reptiles (except anacondas)
-Miniature pig or potbellied pig
The new code will allow residents who have a “prohibited” animal to keep their animals if they obtain a special animal permit within six months of the code’s passage. The permit will be $25 per license, except for any animal owned by a 501(c)3 or nonprofit organization.
There will also be limits on the number of animals a resident can have in their home depending on the animal type; there are stricter restrictions on lodging establishments or nightly rental facilities.
The restrictions on chickens will cap ownership at eight hens and no roosters. There are multiple additional restrictions on chicken ownership, including a requirement odors from the chickens cannot be “detectable at the property boundaries.”
Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News this is a major change for the city and he hopes citizens will come out and voice their opinions to their elected officials.
“This pet ordinance change will affect many in our community through licenses, fees, etc.” Milton said. “The voice of the people will be taken into consideration at this meeting, as the Board of Alderman will be voting on these changes with a final vote. We have worked diligently to open up city hall to hear from our citizens before we make important changes such as this, and on this topic we also held a series of town halls to listen to concerns and opinions about the issue.
“Now is the time for the people to speak up and provide the city with their guidance and input before this final vote. We hope to see many in attendance, voicing their thoughts and concerns, so we can make a prudent decision on behalf of the citizens of Branson.”
The Board of Aldermen meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, in the council chambers at Branson City Hall.
Also on the Tuesday night agenda is the first reading of suggested changes to city code from the city’s Planning Commission.
A link to the meeting agenda, along with sample copies of the bills being considered, can be found on the front page of the City of Branson’s website under “Agendas and Minutes.”
