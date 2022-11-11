The city of Merriam Woods is looking for an artist to help beautify the city’s police department and provide a touchpoint for civic pride.
The Merriam Woods Police Department is looking for a local artist or artists who would like to create and paint a mural on the police department building facing the city’s main park.
“I wanted to solicit local artists from the area for ideas of a mural design and implementation after some of the aldermen and other community members suggested that the wall of the police department facing the park have one,” Merriam Woods Police Chief Nathan Lewis told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I felt like this would be a great opportunity to showcase some local talent while potentially being able to connect with our immediate community by highlighting some of the things Merriam Woods has to offer. A mural facing the park I hope would encourage more people to use the park by becoming a focal point that attracts residents and those driving by the park. This idea was just another opportunity to engage our community and connect with them.”
The city’s solicitation for entries calls for the designs to be “unique” and aimed to “highlight our beautiful city and community” while adding in items which tie the city into the region. Lewis said they will have the application period open without an immediate deadline.
“Submissions will be accepted on an ongoing basis with no determined deadline at this time,” Lewis said. “If we get some submissions before the colder weather arrives, we would like to post those for community feedback. Ideally, it would be nice if we had submissions the community could pick from and choose before winter so that the project could possibly be completed, but if submissions come during winter, then we will have something to look forward to having completed when Spring arrives just in time for youth to return to the park.”
The submissions will be given to a committee made up of community members who will vote on the final design.
“This would be a great opportunity for a local artist to showcase their work and talent,” Lewis said.
Any interested artist should submit their ideas electronically to the chief at info@mwmopd.org or drop them off at the Merriam Woods City Hall during normal business hours.
(1) comment
Thankful for a police chief that cares so much about his community and doing everything in his power to improve Merriam Woods Village. Any way to convince the Merriam Woods Village police chief to head up road and infrastructure improvements? This gentleman makes it happen!
If the Mayor and Alderman want to vastly improve Merriam Woods and attract more homeowners and businesses...make it key objective #1 to fund road and infrastructure improvements. If there are no viable options or resources to improve roads and infrastructure, the tax-paying residents of Merriam Woods should unite and assemble a petition to de-annex.
Taney County officials state they have no domain to help, State Representative Brian Seitz shared "We are still working to find a solution to the road(s) problem. The county and or state are unable to assist, due to the designation of the city." and Beth Schaller from MODOT responded with the following "it is apparent that this road is not part of the state system. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) only has jurisdiction over state maintained routes. With that, there is nothing we can do to assist with this situation."
It took 5 months for the Village of Merriam Woods to grade a road, apply half a load of aggregate, and watch it wash away in the last rain...rinse, repeat...last 15 years. Yet, Taney County was able to build a brand new bridge for $1.6MM to serve the residents on the east side of Round Mountain Road: https://www.bransontrilakesnews.com/news_free/article_dc629f30-2eff-11e9-89d0-7b3ff34debbe.html
Donated trailers with pretty painted pictures, electronic water meters, and new snow route signs are nice, but it takes an off road vehicle to access people's homes...the elected officials and citizens of Merriam Woods should take immediate action to address the real issue.
