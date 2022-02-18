An email provided to the Branson Tri-Lakes News shows the head of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission asking city officials to replace Alderwoman Ruth Denham as a member of the commission, citing multiple issues with her alleged conduct.
Chairman Rick Davis sent the letter calling for a different member of the Board of Aldermen to be appointed to the Commission in an email sent on Feb. 9, 2022 to Michael Woods, the acting head of the City’s Planning and Development.
Here is the email:
As chairman of Branson Planning and Zoning Commission I am writing you with concerns regarding the current Alderperson Representative to the Commission, Ruth Denham. I have observed, firsthand, repeated attempts by Alderperson Representative to mislead applicants and commission members with incorrect information and biased opinions. These actions have occurred during planning commission meetings and, as I have learned from post meeting interviews with applicants, prior to commission meetings and at other meetings throughout our community. By selecting bits and pieces of state statues/city code she misconstrues the correct, and legal, path that needs to be taken on items that come before the Planning and Zoning Commission. Her actions are often in direct conflict to the advice given by the City’s legal counsel. The Commission’s job is to view all applicants with an unbiased lens and approve what is allowed by Missouri statutes and City codes.
In the last six months the commission has faced a series of issues driven by the actions of Alderperson Representative Denham. I will mention three;
First, a request to strip a legal zoning status from a newly annexed property in order to force a repeat zoning process that might have been more to the liking of Alderperson Representative.
Second, a re-zone application failed upon initial reading at the Planning and Zoning meeting due to Alderperson Representative having communications with fellow commissioners seeking their support in opposing the application. This action occurred prior to the meeting and in meetings throughout our community. This information is according to my interview with the applicant.
Thirdly, the commission faced a request for a Special Use Permit to operate a manufacturing and assembly business within a long-established low density residential neighborhood. In direct conflict with clear advice from the City’s legal counsel, Alderperson Representative argued that city code did allow for such a use. One commissioner observed that passing such a Special Use Permit would be the equivalent of spot zoning.
These actions are detrimental to fair and impartial decision making which is the basis for an effective planning and zoning commission and does not support an environment that is predictable and desirable for prospective developers.
I request that you share this information with the appropriate elected officials and encourage the appointment of a different Alderperson Representative to Planning and Zoning who can work to enhance and support the planning and zoning processes within our city.
Respectfully,
Rick Davis
Chairman of City of Branson Planning and Zoning Commission
When reached by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, Davis said that the email was never meant to be released to the public, but rather intended as “professional communications between the head of the planning and zoning commission and professional city staff.”
“It was something I assumed that professional city staff would use when the committee would think about next year’s representatives,” Davis said, alluding to the April municipal election. “An alderman usually serves for a year or two on a committee and then another alderman will take a turn.”
Still, in light of the public leak of the email, Davis stands behind it.
“I believe the letter Is accurate, and I believe it’s an appropriate and necessary move for planning and zoning,” Davis said.
Branson Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News the letter is an example of the kind of internal actions within city government he wanted to see brought to light.
“This is one example of what happens behind the scenes that the citizens have every right to be aware of,” Milton said.
Milton said that he will have the letter placed on the agenda for the Board of Alderman meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and that he will personally invite Davis to the meeting.
“I’m a mayor dedicated to transparency,” Milton said. “I saw the video of the [Planning Commission] meeting and I feel that we need to have an open, public discussion of what happened.”
Alderwoman Denham responded to the letter, sending the following to the Branson Tri-Lakes News:
Most concerning to me is the comment that I am “misleading… commissioners with incorrect information, not based on code or statutes”. I find it quite offensive our Chairman feels that the Commissioners are easily mislead. This almost insinuates that they are looking to me, and not the Branson Municipal Code (BMC) and/or Missouri Revised Statutes (RSMo), on which to base their decisions. The Commission may not always agree on issues, however, I feel that overall we respect each other’s efforts and the homework each one of us has put in prior to meetings. I consider Commissioners peers, and as a Commission, we are making the best possible decisions for the City of Branson, based on the BMC and RSMo.
I am honored to represent the City of Branson on differing boards, and find myself researching the BMC and RSMo, almost to a fault. At times I may appear intense! However, please know that it’s extremely important to me that I am representing the citizens and researching the laws that must be adhered to, and my heart is to ensure that I’m doing both.
Denham also responded to the Davis email point by point, calling on Davis to provide “specific dates” for meetings, “documentation of the incorrect information.” She also requests that Davis provide “what constitutes an issue.”
“I have not been provided with legal counsel from the City,” Denham said. “I do not base my decision on an applicant/person. I review the complete application and all supporting documentation. I then use the appropriate BMC (Branson Municipal Code) and RSMo (Missouri Revised Statutes), appropriate for the request.”
She responded to the three issues cited by Davis.
In response to the “newly annexed property,” Denham asked for the meeting date the property was discussed, but added if it was about a property on Fall Creek Road, the issue in that situation was raised before the Board of Aldermen.
Her response to the accusation of colluding with other commissioners to deny a rezoning application asked for specific information on community meetings. She also said the applicant asked to meet with Denham and her husband and she declined the meeting.
In her response to the third example raised in the Davis email, Denham said the property in question was not rezoned.
Denham also accuses Davis of “stifling open discussion” on the denial of a special use permit, and of repeated violations of Roberts’ Rules of Order in conducting the meetings.
Denham concluded her response to Davis by saying her actions were not detrimental to decision making.
“Fair and impartial decision making should be based on answers to questions asked regarding all review and approval criteria listed in our BMC,” Denham wrote.
The city’s Planning and Zoning meetings are available online via the city’s YouTube page, and can also be found via link from the “Agenda & Minutes” section of the city website.
