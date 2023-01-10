A Reeds Spring man is facing 15 years in prison related to a domestic assault in Stone County.
Selma Strailey, 71, is facing a charge of First Degree Domestic Assault after an incident on Dec. 19, 2022. The county’s 911 received a misdial. Dispatch eventually contacted a female on the phone line after several disconnections. The woman told the dispatcher she “didn’t know” if she was OK.
When a deputy arrived at the residence, he was met on the porch by a woman who had a large, bleeding cut on her bottom lip and chin. She also said she had severe pain in her left wrist and the deputy noted the wrist appeared to be broken.
Strailey then exited the residence and insisted the woman was fine, stating the victim had just fallen down, and asked the women and the deputy to come inside the home.
When the deputy walked into the home, he noticed a pool of blood by the front door and drops of blood leading into the home. He asked the woman how she fell and she pointed at Strailey.
The deputy asked Strailey to leave the home so he could speak with the victim. The victim then said Strailey had been arguing with the victim about cleaning the house and she did not want him throwing out her items. She said Strailey became angry, picked the victim up and threw her out of the house where she landed on her face and wrist.
The deputy then spoke with Strailey who said the pair had been drinking all day and he was attempting to help her clean the house. He claimed when he tried to remove trash from around the victim’s chair, she got up and fell out of the front door.
EMTs then arrived on the scene and transported the victim to CoxSouth for treatment of her injuries. Strailey was taken into custody and transported to the Stone County Jail.
First Degree Domestic Assault is a class B felony, meaning a sentence of five to 15 years if convicted. Strailey is scheduled to appear in Stone County Court on Jan. 31.
