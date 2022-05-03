A man is in the Taney County jail facing an attempted rape charge following an incident April 23, 2022 in Branson.
Rogelio Alex Patricio, 39, is charged with first degree rape or attempted rape, and third degree assault. If convicted on the attempted rape charge, Patricio could be sentenced to life in prison.
According to court documents, Patricio is accused of meeting with the victim in the parking lot of Heroes Tastes & Taps, 3225 W. 76 Country Blvd. where the two discussed her drinking alcohol with him. While the victim did not know Patricio, she agreed to have a drink with him, and began to do so in Patricio’s vehicle.
The pair then walked to Domino’s Pizza for a meal, but continued to drink and both became intoxicated.
After leaving Domino’s Pizza, the pair walked to an abandoned motel at 3305 W. 76 Country Blvd., where they entered the back side of the hotel and went into a “secluded maintenance area” located at the bottom of a stairwell.
Patricio allegedly attempted to rape the victim in that location. The victim reported she was able to fight him off, but caused damage to her clothing to the point “her underwear was hanging out of her pants.”
Following the incident, the pair crossed Gretna Road to the property of the Titanic, located at 3235 W. 76 Country Blvd., where two friends of the victim located in the Heroes parking lot could hear screams of the victim. They followed the yelling to the pair’s location near the rear of the Titanic, and Patricio began walking away when the witnesses arrived on the scene.
The pair took the victim to Cox Medical Center Branson, where they met police and the victim was examined by doctors. She was “highly intoxicated and incoherent” upon her arrival. Doctors found bruising to her right hand, both wrists, and on her forearm. Police said the injuries were consistent with her allegation against Patricio.
Patricio is in the Taney County Jail without bond and does not have an attorney listed in Missouri CaseNet. Court documents state Patricio is “transient” and a possible flight risk.
