Reeds Spring School was honored by the Missouri School Public Relations Association.
MOSPRA gave the district the Award of Excellence for a Marketing Materials/Special Purpose Publication.
The award honored the efforts of the district created magazine last spring. The district mailed a magazine to all patrons informing them about the April 2022 no-tax-increase bond issue. The proposal passed with more than 75% voter approval.
The judges said the magazine informed the community about the investment by showcasing the future projects, which would be funded by the tax increase.
“It shows exactly what the community would be interested in learning,” wrote one judge. “I understand the investments and ongoing projects.”
The MOSPRA gives its members the opportunity to have their work evaluated by public relations professionals and measured against industry standards.
“Creating this magazine was truly a team effort,” Reeds Spring Director of Communications Ben Fisher said. “While being recognized is nice, the real joy comes from knowing that our students and community will benefit from the projects funded by the no-tax-increase bond issue.”
For more information visit www.rs.wolves.com.
