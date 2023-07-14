The city of Branson’s tax revenues showed increases in all categories in the most recent monthly reports.
The city’s 1% sales tax brought in $1,232,993 in July’s report, which reflects the revenue collected from sales made in May. The amount was a 9.2% increase from 2022, and only around $37,000 below the record July monthly revenue set in 2021.
The year-to-date revenue for the city is $7,883,419, an increase of 5.5% from 2022’s July YTD total, and a new record amount of year to date revenue through July.
The city’s ½% transportation tax revenue showed an 8.6% increase over 2022, with a collected $610,597. The number is just under $13,000 below the record July monthly revenue from 2021. Year-to-date, the tax revenue is 5.2% higher at a city record $3,890,609.
The ½% public safety sales tax showed similar numbers to the transportation tax, with an 8% increase over 2022, and a total revenue of $607,123. It marks the second time in the tax’s history more than $600,000 was collected during the July report period and only about $14,000 behind July 2021’s record revenue.
The year-to-date revenue for the public safety tax is $3,883,996, a 5.3% increase over 2022’s YTD total, and is another monthly record for public safety tax collection.
The city’s tourism tax, which unlike the other taxes is reported a month after collection rather than two months, showed a total of $1,394,957 for June, 2.4% ahead of 2022, but well behind 2021’s record monthly revenue of $1,505,768. Still, year-to-date, 2023’s total of $6,489,473 is a new record for revenue to this point in the year, a 2.4% increase from 2022’s then-record amount.
The tourism tax, when broken down into six major categories, showed hotels & motels bringing in the most revenue with $508,467, about $8,000 above their 2022 total. Amusements and Theaters, second and third respectively, were only about $6,000 apart in their amounts: $294,814 to $288,793. Both of those totals were slightly higher than 2022’s revenue totals.
Two categories showed declines: campground revenue was down 17.3% at $16,970, and nightly rentals were down 11.4% at $156,975.
Details of the city’s revenue and expenditures can be found on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov.
The area’s Tourism Community Enhancement District also released their revenue report for May, showing a decrease of 4.5% compared to 2022, with a total of $896,876. The year-to-date revenue for the TCED is down 6.9% compared to 2022, at $3,840,180.
