Branson Parks & Recreation are taking their annual Easter Egg Hunt to new heights.
This year’s event will feature a helicopter flying over the RecPlex ballfield complex which will drop colorful surprise eggs onto the fields. The event will take place on Saturday, April 8, in partnership with Grove Christian Church.
The egg drops will take place in three segments. The first drop at 9 a.m. will be for children up to 3 years old. A drop at 9:30 will be for children between 4 and 7 years old, and the final drop at 10 a.m. will be for children 8 to 10 years old.
There is no fee to attend the hunt and registration is not required.
More information about the event can be found at BransonParksAndRecreation.com.
