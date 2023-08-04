For Branson’s year-around destination for Christmas cheer, Saturday, July 29, was an extra special day at Kringles Christmas Shop as one of the men, who helps them spread the joy of the holiday, was in town to visit.
World-renowned Artist Jim Shore, who is the creative force behind the Heartwood Creek line of art, hosted a meet-and-greet autograph session for fans of his work. Hundreds lined up among the rows of Christmas trees and festive Christmas decorations for a few moments with Shore.
Shore is no stranger to Branson.
“I’ve been here once before doing a signing with Mel [Bilbo, co-owner of Kringles] and the folks,” Shore told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We’re very good friends with the Lennon Sisters here, so it’s been a real treat to come back to Branson and be with Mel and the folks at Kringles.”
He said Kringles is one of his favorite places to visit.
“Being a part of the gift industry, we have certain favorites, and the people in Branson have been one of our favorites for a long time,” Shore said.
Shore finds it humbling that people come out to meet him just because they enjoy the art he creates for the holidays.
“I’m just a simple artist,” he said. “As an artist, I’m always appreciative of the fact there are other people out there who are enthusiastic about what I do. It’s gratifying on several different levels.”
He said events like the one held at Kringles may feature him, but they’re not about him.
“When I do a signing, it’s not about me, it’s about them,” Shore said. “My desire is they know just how much I appreciate and love them, because it’s a humbling experience for me. The pieces I do are just a simple gift, but they can have a huge meaning, and they symbolize something in people’s lives.
“The stories people tell me, some of them are humorous, some of them are heartwarming, some of them are heartbreaking. But it all touches me, it all means something to me, and it motivates me as an artist to do things for the people who have made me who I am.”
Kringles Christmas Shop in the Grand Village is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their web address is kringlesbranson.com.
