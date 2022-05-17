(Note: This is part two of a two-part story following a sit-down interview with State Rep. Brian Seitz. Part one can be found on our website.)
Rep. Brian Seitz is counting on Missourians with traditional conservative Republican values to step up and begin to hold their elected officials accountable for sticking to the core beliefs of the party and stopping the undue influence of special interest groups.
“I think grassroots movements and a return to the Republican party platform of fiscal responsibility and smaller government is the key,” Seitz said. “One good thing about the pandemic is the grassroots (movements) woke up. We’re seeing some Republicans, some incumbents, being primaried right now. Even if they should win, they know there’s someone out there who sees things in a more traditional Republican way and they can lose their seats if they don’t start voting the way they should.”
Seitz recognized there are issues in the party, especially between those who are die-hard Trump supporters and those who are more traditional Republicans.
“It’s like the divide between George Bush and Ronald Reagan,” Seitz said. “Bush wanted a kinder, gentler Republican party and Reagan was the ‘rah, rah, let’s go get ‘em and fight the communists’ guy. Trump is more of a populist than he is possibly a Republican. I love Donald Trump, I voted for him, and I would vote for him again if he gets the nomination.
“But I think he struck a populist chord, more so than a conservative chord, and there is a divide between those two types of ideals.”
Seitz believes Republicans can come together but he said the national news media is still promoting liberal agendas in attacking Trump.
“Every single day he was attacked and every single day after his presidency he’s still being attacked every single day,” Seitz said. “Barack Obama had a wonderful opportunity to bring this country together because of his racial heritage but what happened during his presidency was a continued division and the leftist news media has not let go of it yet.
“It’s not reporting of the news and facts, it’s sensationalism in an attempt to inflame and divide. Even with the Republican party we see divisions between the more populist Trump and the more conservative branch of the party, but they can come together and they need to come together because we don’t want to see who would come as president next [if they do not.]”
He said right now the Democratic party does not really have a standard bearer, and one of the biggest problems in Jefferson City is the Democrats in the state House are not traditional Democrats who have “different ideas of governing.”
“These are total, out-there leftists who have ideas which are not only not mainstream, they are radical,” Seitz said. “This is who controls the Democrat party right now. The woke, particularly women, who are ultra-radical.”
Seitz stated the debate in the House on transgender athletes for an example of the “radical, woke Democrats.”
“It’s a shame a man can dress up as a woman, declare himself as a woman for the day, and then compete against our daughters in athletics,” Seitz said. “We were discussing a bill to stop transgender sporting events and the Democrats got up and declared there were six genders, and claimed there could be many more. I stood up and “have you not read, He who made them in the beginning made them male and female”?
“There was a lot of cussing and shouting in the back of the chamber where the woke Democrats were standing because they couldn’t believe I’d combat their lunacy of six or more genders with Biblical truth. They basically went crazy.”
Seitz attributes some of the extremism of the woke left with the attitude of the last few generations abandoning “factual truth” for whatever someone wants the truth to be.
“Tolerance used to be ‘you’re wrong, I know you’re wrong, but I tolerate your right to have this opinion’,” Seitz said. “Now tolerance is I have to agree your opinion is valid. If someone says one plus one is three, you have no choice but to agree. I think it started before the ‘participation trophy’ segment and when we started to tell children you could be anything you want to be.
“Guess what? I don’t have the genetics to be an NFL quarterback. I’m not fast enough, I’m not accurate enough, I’m not tall enough. I couldn’t be an offensive or defensive lineman. I’m not going to be a brain surgeon. I think in telling our children they could be anything we did them an injustice. The Bible says to train children in the way they should go and when they’re old they will not depart from it. Look at your child’s natural talents and abilities, and guide them in that direction! We did a disservice to our children for generations in saying they can do anything.”
Seitz spoke about his bill which would allow family members to visit hospitalized family members or those in long-term care facilities, even during a pandemic, and how there is tremendous pushback from the medical community and lobbying groups. He said most Missourians don’t know their best interests are usually blocked by powerful special interest groups.
“Special interest groups and lobbyists are the fourth branch of government in the state of Missouri,” Seitz said. “Very little legislation gets through without the blessing of the special interest groups. We as the elected officials, the legislators, are part of the legislative branch, but the lobbyists are the fourth branch of government, and they control much of the legislation in Jefferson City.
“For example, in our battle against Critical Race Theory, we might get a line or two in a bill, but we can’t have Florida-like legislation with real meat on the bills because the special interest groups water down everything. What comes out may be beneficial, but won’t be as much of a benefit to the citizens of Missouri.”
Seitz said the insurance lobby has been pushing back against his bill to have insurance companies pay for PTSD treatment for police, firefighters, and other emergency personnel, and it’s kept the bill from being able to get a vote.
“[Special interest groups] contribute so much money to special interest groups or PACs,” Seitz said.
Seitz said he is still planning to run for the Republican leadership, and Republican leaders are scheduled to caucus this August in the Branson area.
