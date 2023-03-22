A local church is giving residents a chance to see the life of Jesus during Holy Week in a hands-on way.
Faith Lutheran Church is hosting “A Sensory Journey Through Holy Week” on Saturday, April 1, between 8 a.m. and noon at the church, located at 221 Malone Dr. in Branson. The event will take place rain or shine.
“We are encouraging adults, as well as children to take this opportunity to share in a sensory way, our Savior’s last week before his crucifixion and resurrection,” Event Coordinator Faith Meinzen said in a statement. “We think this will make everyone’s Easter experience much more meaningful. Smell, taste, touch, hear, see, and experience Holy Week in new ways. For this real-life event, we will have Jerusalem themed presenters in period clothing, along with Roman Soldiers on horseback in the parking lot!”
Tour guides will escort visitors through a variety of locations, including where Mary Magdalene put perfume on Jesus’ feet, and the path where palms were laid in front of Christ as he entered Jerusalem. Participants will sample a seder (or passover) meal, and see the 30 pieces of silver for which Judas betrayed Jesus.
“It’s really a unique chance to open your heart and open your eyes while experiencing some of the sensations that Jesus went through,” Faith Lutheran Church Music Director Gina Brandt said.
In addition to the free sensory event, the church is also providing those who attend with a free pancake and sausage breakfast before the tour, and an Easter Egg Hunt following the tour.
Tours will be a maximum of eight people each, and will leave on 10 minute intervals, so space is limited. Guests are asked to show up 30 minutes prior to their scheduled departure time.
Registration is available at faithbranson.org or by calling 417-334-2469.
