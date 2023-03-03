A visit to Jefferson City found our area’s state representatives working hard on various issues important to southwest Missouri.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News sent a reporter to the State Capitol to speak with Rep. Brian Seitz, Rep. Travis Smith, and Rep. Brad Hudson, who each represent different parts of the newspaper’s primary coverage area, about life at the capitol and how they work to pass legislation to help area residents.
“I think there’s a greater level of respect given to Southwest Missouri in the capitol than there was a few years ago,” Seitz said. “Especially in my position. I run big bills. I run bills that not only impact our district but also impact the state as a whole. I think St. Louis and Kansas City may have greater representation, so that means our voices from Southwest Missouri have to be louder to be heard, and I am one of those voices.”
Seitz has a number of bills moving through the legislative process. HB 167, the Missouri Entertainment Industry Investment Act and the Missouri Entertainment Industry Post Production Investment Act, which was heard Feb. 1 before the economic development committee, and has also not been scheduled for more action. Several bills from Seitz, including a bill to provide free breakfast and lunch to all Missouri students, have not been referred to committee.
HB 367, a bill which would extend the statute of limitations on civil child sexual assault cases, recently had a hearing before the judiciary committee. It has not been scheduled for the next step in the process, but could soon be moving forward.
Branson Tri-Lakes News spoke with Rep. David Evans of District 154, which covers communities like West Plains and Willow Springs, who is the head of the judiciary committee. He said there are some concerns with the bill among committee members, but they may not stop the bill.
“There are two issues: one is very much a legal issue,” Evans said. “Whether you can revive constitutionally in Missouri those claims. The second thing is how long should a statute of limitations be? Is 55 the right number? Right now, it’s roughly 31. It is a pretty big leap from 31 to 55, but those are the main things the committee is discussing.”
But he said he doesn’t see it stopping the bill.
“I think the bill is moving forward,” Evans said. “Rep. Seitz did a great job in presenting it, and the witnesses were fantastic in presenting their thoughts. I thought it was a very good hearing. So I think it’s moving forward. I would expect some action within the coming month.”
Evans said it’s a situation where everyone wants to help the victims, they just want to figure out the best way to do it.
“I don’t think anybody on the committee has any heartburn over the ideas that were presented and the need that was presented, just the best way to go about it,” Evans said.
Rep. Smith is working on a number of bills, several focused on helping first responders in rural areas obtain funding to keep them on par competitively with larger communities for quality officers and staff.
Smith’s comments on law enforcement and discussion of bills came from a question submitted by a Branson Tri-Lakes News reader, who wanted to know what our state representatives could do to help strengthen the laws against adult stalking in the state.
“I hadn’t thought about that,” Smith said. “ I’ve had two or three cases where people contact me up here asking to help get a response from a sheriff, especially living where we are in the Ozarks, because you’re not going to get a police response about that.”
“One of the ways we find out and make better laws when we do make laws is by hearing from people, and saying ‘What is it that you need?’ Adult stalking laws are something we need to look at.”
Smith said one of the things he’s trying to do is allow residents of a county or community to raise a sales tax for law enforcement if there is a majority vote of the people to allow it.
“Unfortunately, due to an initiative petition about six years ago, there were places in St. Louis and Kansas City charging six or seven percent for sales tax,” Smith said. “For whatever reason, the legislature overturned that. My theory is if the people vote for something, if they want it, then we shouldn’t step in on it.
“In Ozark County, they passed a half cent sales tax for law enforcement and they passed the threshold set by the initiative petition, so the Department of Revenue is refusing to collect the tax. My bill will allow counties to raise the sales tax solely to fund law enforcement.”
Smith also has a bill aimed at helping rural fire departments who currently are funded by memberships. He said many residents who move into an area covered by one of these departments may not know they have to pay a membership and join to have fire coverage for their home.
His bill, HB 659, would allow county commissions to draw boundary lines for rural fire departments and allow membership fees to be collected by the county tax collector at the same time residents pay items like personal property tax.
Smith also has a companion bill, HB 665, which would allow county commissions to make the same determination of boundaries for rural fire districts, but then allow a vote of the people within the boundary for a levy to fund the fire department, rather than depending on subscriptions.
“People moving in don’t even know they’re supposed to pay,” Smith said. “Also this way, the cost of collection of fees won’t fall on the fire department.”
Rep. Hudson said he is seeing movement on a number of his filed bills.
“My house bill 419, to protect children from gender transition procedures, has been getting a lot of attention and has been voted out of the general laws committee,” Hudson said. “It’s sitting in the rules committee now where I’m hoping to get a vote so it can come to the floor. The other side, for the most part, is where opposition is coming to the bill.”
Hudson said he believes it’s going to be hard for opposition of the bill because of recent news items like the situation at Washington University in St. Louis where a whistleblower claimed a clinic at the school was giving a cancer drug to children as a puberty blocker, among other allegations.
“It’s going to be hard to say ‘We’re against this bill because we want minors to have sex changes’,” Hudson said. “That’s not going to go over, and they know that. So they’re going to pick on wording, language, and stuff like that. There’s a similar bill moving in the Senate.”
He said he’s working Sen. Mike Moon on the Senate bill to keep language as similar as possible.
All three area representatives said they’re happy to be working with their colleagues to promote the items which matter most to residents of Stone and Taney counties.
“These guys are great to work with and all three of us work together as a team on a number of issues,” Hudson said. “We work well together because we all have our lanes. We all have different ways of doing things. All of those things just kind of come together to have us tackle items that matter to the folks back home.”
Seitz agreed their unique identities make a difference.
“Rep. Travis Smith, we call him the golden retriever,” Seitz said. “He brings some big bills to the table and nobody sees him coming. He presents them on the floor in such a non-controversial way they have a habit of passing. Brad Hudson is the seasoned veteran. He’s outstanding on the floor, in committee, and his advocating for certain legislation is well thought out and logical.
“I’m known as the pit bull! If something needs to be done, I don’t give up, I don’t quit, and my voice is one of the loudest in the state legislature. Hopefully, I am respected by people across the aisle and people within our own party to get things done for southwest Missouri.”
All three representatives also agreed residents making the trip to Jefferson City to meet them in person and to talk to other legislators can make a bigger difference than just sending an email.
“If they contact us via telephone or writing a letter, that’s great, but if they come up here in person it influences our thought processes on how to vote on certain legislation,” Seitz said. “If they take the time to drive three hours to talk about specific legislation, it encourages us to focus more on their needs, because I’m focused on the residents of the 156th District.”
Hudson agreed.
“I’m not saying an email’s not important, and I know it’s a long way to drive to Jefferson City, because I drive it every week!” Hudson said. “But the benefit of coming here is that we can have a back-and-forth. I can ask questions and have things explained to me.
“I will say this, if you’re going to send an email, make it sound like it’s coming from you. When you get the same worded emails coming from different folks, you know some organization is giving it to people to send in, and the sender didn’t put in nearly as much effort as someone who wrote their own email.”
Contact information for all area House representatives can be found at house.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.