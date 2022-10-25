The Lodges at Timber Ridge, the former Welk Resort, will be marking a milestone in their ceremonies involving the traveling Vietnam Veterans memorial wall in 2022.
The wall is making its 25th appearance at the resort to pay tribute to veterans during Branson’s veteran’s week.
“It is truly an honor for us to present the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall,” Doug Phillips, Director of Operations for the Lodges, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This marks the 25th year the Wall has been displayed at the resort and each year has a unique memory tied to it. The resort team members have a strong sense of pride any time the Wall is opened to the public, but it is particularly moving during Branson’s Veterans Homecoming Week each year. We invite everyone to attend and experience the 25th Annual Opening Ceremony of the Wall.”
The wall will be open for public viewing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 through Veteran’s Day, Friday, Nov. 11 . An opening ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 5. College of the Ozarks Chancellor Jerry Davis will be guest speaker, and the ceremony by Branson Veterans of America 913 will include a rifle volley and bugle tribute.
A POW/MIA Service of Tribute and Remembrance will take place at the Wall on Tuesday, Nov. 8, starting at 8 a.m.
A special locator book will be available for those wanting to find the name of a specific soldier.
For more information contact The Lodges at Timber Ridge at (800) 932-9355.
