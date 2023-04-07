Elevate Branson has received a major grant from the State of Missouri to help with their project building tiny homes along Gretna Road.
Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday, March 23, a $1 million grant is being given to the Branson organization for their efforts to provide housing for the homeless in the Taney County area as of an overall $94 million outlay of state ARPA funds.
“We’re excited to announce these significant investments through the Community Revitalization Grant Program to help strengthen our communities and the future of our state,” Governor Parson said. “As we continue our work to ensure our state’s economy remains strong, these grant awards will make a real difference for local communities. Projects funded through this program will benefit Missourians all across our state by supporting critical services and addressing local needs.”
The CRGP was designed by the state to focus on community issues such as homelessness or job skill training.
Bryan Stallings with Elevate Branson told Branson Tri-Lakes News the funding is a significant bump to fundraising to pay for the homes.
“With this grant we will have 50 of the planned 70 tiny homes fully funded with 28 of the homes committed for sponsorships,” Stallings said.
Elevate is in the process of having their engineering readied to submit to the city of Branson in April, and then the project can be put out in a Request for Bid.
“We are hoping for July or August to break ground,” Stallings said.
More information about the tiny homes project, or opportunities to become a sponsor, can be found at elevatebranson.org.
