Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed legislation extending protections to family farms and ranches who are subject to eminent domain actions.
The bill would require any energy company wishing to use eminent domain to seize land for any construction to pay 150% of the fair market value for use of the land. The law previously allowed the companies to build on privately owned land if it was found to be “for the greater good of the public.”
“I love we got this passed because what was going on is they were taking land from farmers,” State Rep. Travis Smith (R-155) told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The bill came about because a company wants to transfer energy through Missouri to the East coast. Missouri was only going to get 6% of the energy! If we only get that much energy, why are we giving up Missouri land?”
Under the bill, companies will also be required to have a substation or converter station in Missouri.
“As a farmer myself, I understand the importance of strong property rights and no farmer wants to be forced from the family farm by the government or anyone else,” Parson said at the signing. “This is why we are signing HB 2005.”
Rep. Brian Seitz (R-156) was in attendance at the signing event at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.
“I was the first representative to shake the Governor’s hand after he signed the bill,” Seitz said. “This bill basically provides protections for farmers and tightens the laws of eminent domain. The first bill I spoke about on the house floor after I was elected two years ago was the precursor to this bill and I spoke very clearly about property rights.”
According to the governor’s office, House Bill 2005 requires:
Electrical corporations have a substation or converter station in Missouri which provides an amount of energy proportional to the length of their transmission line within the state;
Electrical corporations secure necessary financial commitments within seven years of when an involuntary easement is obtained or the easement must be returned to the original title holder without repayment to the utility;
The compensation rate for agricultural or horticultural land be increased to 150%of the fair market value, which is determined by the court; and
In condemnation proceedings where disinterested commissioners are appointed, at least one member must be a local farmer who has operated in the county for at least 10 years.
Smith said while the bill is important, there are aspects to the eminent domain procedure which can’t truly be addressed in a courtroom.
“I have a cabin in Douglas County which is not worth $50,000 on paper,” Smith said. “But even if the government offered me $500,000, I wouldn’t take it because of the memories of my father and grandfather and family events at the cabin. There’s just no way you can put a financial price on the memories our farmers have of their farms.”
Seitz said eminent domain is an area almost all Republicans in Jefferson City can agree on and he hopes to see more bills to restrict the process.
“Economic development is very important, but it cannot be put on the backs of Missouri farmers or Missouri citizens,” Seitz said. “I think this bill did a great job. It’s a great beginning.”
Parson added while all Missourians want better power infrastructure and internet, it’s vital the state work with farmers to provide land access.
