The city of Branson is making it easier for citizens to discover the commercial and multi-residential developments taking place within the city.
The city has placed a new tab on the city’s website, BransonMo.gov, titled ‘Building Branson - Commercial and Residential Growth.’ The new application opens a map with arrows pointing to various projects, and headers that can be clicked on to obtain more detailed information about the project.
“We are always looking for ways to present public information in a more user-friendly and transparent manner,” Planning & Development Director Joel Hornickel said in a press release. “Following the city’s implementation of Citizenserve almost two years ago, information pertaining to building permits and developments is now entirely electronic. This new tool is a creative and technologically savvy use of our Geographic Information Systems (GIS) that will benefit our citizens, developers and other community members by providing a central location for some of the most requested information from our department.”
The four tabs on the Building Branson page show multi-family and commercial developments that are either in review and issued permits, or which are currently being built.
City staff will maintain the page with updated information on the current status of projects.
