Branson Public Schools announced the hiring of Tori Zeligman as Communications Director.
Zeligman will replace Brenda Romine who retired at the end of the last school year after 35 years of service to the district.
“I am humbled and thrilled to serve our district and the Branson community as Communications Director,” Zeligman stated in a school district press release.
Zeligman has served the Branson School District as the A+ Program Assistant Coordinator for the last three years. She has also spent time in the Ozark school district as a Junior High business/finance administrative assistant.
She is a graduate of Missouri State University. Zeligman began her new duties on July 1.
