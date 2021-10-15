A party to celebrate German food and culture will be taking place in Branson with the return of the largest Oktoberfest in southwest Missouri.
The 29th Annual Oktoberfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, at Faith Lutheran Church, located at 221 Malone Street, in Branson. The event is free and will have activities for the whole family.
Gina Brandt, music director of Faith Lutheran Church, told Branson Tri-Lakes News they began the fall tradition because of the founder of Lutheranism.
“It used to be a German sausage dinner because Martin Luther was German,” Brandt said. “It’s a fall tradition to do something community-wise and reach out to the community. We just thought it was a good idea to turn it into an Oktoberfest. It changed to an Oktoberfest in 2009 because the church had been two Lutheran Churches which came together, and we wanted to do something special for our 10th anniversary.”
The event will feature a celebration of German food, beverages, and culture. A German marketplace will have fresh and hot bratwurst,“homemade” sauerkraut, German potato salad, German pastries like apple strudel, chocolates, bavarian pretzels, and non-alcoholic beer.
Also available will be lebkuchenherzen, a honey-sweetened German treat similar to gingerbread. The treats are in the shape of a heart, and will usually contain in icing some kind of greeting such as “I mog di!” (I love you!); “Prinz/Prinzessin” (Prince/Princess); or “Gruß vom Oktoberfest” (Greetings from the Oktoberfest.)
Brandt said this year will feature something new, the “Carhops.” She said that people who do not want to leave their vehicles or who may be concerned about COVID-19 can order their food and have it brought to them like a carhop at a 50s-era diner.
There will also be a number of activities for attendees.
“If the weather holds up, we’ll have an old fashioned tractor hayride for adults and kids,” Brandt said. “We’ll have little games set up in the ‘kinderpark’ for kids to win prizes. We’ll have Premiere Dance Academy to perform around 12:30 p.m.. They’ve been performing for about eight years with us and everybody loves it.
“We’ll also have a beer stein holding contest. We don’t have beer, but we fill a big beer stein with water and you hold it out in front of you. Then we see who the last person standing is that hasn’t spilled their ‘beer’.”
She said that some contests, like a doughnut eating contest, are being scrapped because of COVID-19. However, that’s allowing the group to bring back some old favorites.
“We’re going to bring back the old-fashioned cake walk,” Brandt said. “We will have polka music playing and a dance floor for people to enjoy. We’ll basically turn our Life Center into Munich.”
Attendees will also be able to participate in a silent auction and raffle to benefit local charities.
Anyone who would like more information about the 29th Annual Oktoberfest can visit the event page on Facebook or call Faith Lutheran Church at 417-334-2469.
