The JROTC program at Branson High School has been given the highest rating possible during unit assessment.
The BHS Air Force JROTC instructors and cadets received a unit score of “exceeds standards,” the highest attainable rating.
The evaluation of the unit took place Jan. 10. Cadets were evaluated on academic objectives, cadet corps focus, uniform requirements, and event development and performance.
“Branson High School has also developed what may be the most active Honor Guard in the nation, as well as a well-equipped and well-led Marksmanship Team and Cyber Patriot (cybersecurity) Team,” Lt. Col. Crismon A. Brayman said in a statement.
The Branson JROTC program includes programs not found at other JROTC programs in the nation, including pilot training with Aviation Honors Ground School.
“Units across the nation contact BHS instructors for assistance in building their Aviation/STEM programs,” Lt Col Brayman said.
The Branson High JROTC have received multiple awards including Distinguished Unit, Distinguished Unit with Merit, and Outstanding Organization Awards.
