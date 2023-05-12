The Branson School District announced a large group of teachers took a huge step forward together in their careers.
The district announced 18 teachers graduated this semester from Evangel University in Springfield with a Master’s degree in education.
“The Evangel Cohort opportunity is one example of our district’s professional development offerings designed to improve teacher quality and increase retention,” Superintendent Dr. Brad Swofford said. “We are proud of these eighteen educators who have furthered their education and career through Branson Schools.”
The district partnered with Evangel starting in fall 2019 to allow teachers to further their education through the Branson Schools Cohort Program. Branson teachers are selected for the opportunity to earn their master’s degree through a two-year program. Teachers who earn 30 credits through the program receive a Master’s of Education in Curriculum and Instruction Leadership.
The teachers who earned their degree are: Daphne Atchison, Chandice Dees, Haley Engle, Olivia Gonzalez, Morgan Hooker, Jessica Hughes, Kelsey Jackson, Fabiola Lichty, Breken Leonard, Sarah Mathews, Misty Moore, Jahalah Myers, Chelsea Orr, Jana Payne, Kourtney Satterfield, Allison Thirkell, Jennifer Webber, and Shane York.
The teachers received their degrees during a May 3 commencement event at Evangel.
