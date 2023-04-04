The Branson Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual membership luncheon on Tuesday, March 21, at the Chateau at the Lake.
The gathering of area business leaders recapped the chamber’s 2022 year and focused on changes coming to the area in 2023.
“We had a record year for visitation,” Interim Chamber CEO/President Jonas Arjes said.
The Chamber announced they will be “doubling down” in 2023 on their service to the membership, and that included a complete redesign of the Chamber’s website, aimed at making it easier for visitors and potential customers to local Chamber members.
The program included updates from several local businesses and attractions.
Abigail Dutton told the audience about their theatre’s recovery from a 2022 fire and that her sister Amy, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, received a report from her doctor that she was cancer-free.
She revealed for the first time in public the family had recorded a project which included celebrity guests like Steve Martin, Keith Urban and Allison Krauss. All of the celebrities on their new album have committed to perform on a special with the family which they will be recording in Branson.
Silver Dollar City Attractions President Brad Thomas provided updates on changes happening at the theme park including addressing the closure of Fire in the Hole, the oldest indoor roller coaster in the world.
Mary Kellogg, Titanic Museum Attractions COO and Co-Owner, talked about how they work years in advance to plan special events for their guests, including this year’s theme focused on the children who were onboard the Titanic.
Details about the upcoming events from the Chamber can be found on explorebranson.com.
