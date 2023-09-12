Rotary Walk.jpg

The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake will host the 4th Annual 5k Run/Walk.

 Courtesy of Rotary Club of TRL

The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake is once again asking for support during their 4th Annual 5k Run/Walk during the Table Rock Lake Charity Fall Festival. 

The 5k will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, and begin at 8 a.m. The run will take participants along scenic Table Rock Lake at Port of Kimberling. It will begin at Kimberling City Elks Lodge, located at 37 Beach Blvd.

