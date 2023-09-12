The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake is once again asking for support during their 4th Annual 5k Run/Walk during the Table Rock Lake Charity Fall Festival.
The 5k will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, and begin at 8 a.m. The run will take participants along scenic Table Rock Lake at Port of Kimberling. It will begin at Kimberling City Elks Lodge, located at 37 Beach Blvd.
“Calling all fitness enthusiasts and community supporters...lace up your shoes and let’s make a difference together,” states a press release from the Rotary Club of TRL. “This event covers 3.1 miles around the Port of Kimberling. It’s a scenic route, going alongside Table Rock Lake and through a pine forest. The money raised will be used to award grants to area nonprofits. Last year’s recipients were OACAC, Stone County Citizens in Action, Tri-Lakes Humane Society, Stone County 100 Club, and the Reeds Spring Robotics Program.”
The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake has given out $100,000 to various community projects over the past 17 years.
The cost to participate is $35 per runner over 20 years old. The entry fee for students ages 13 to 20 is $20 and children 12 and under are free. All participants will receive a t-shirt (must register before Oct. 1 to be guaranteed a t-shirt), snacks, and a raffle ticket to potentially win gift certificates to area restaurants and attractions. The top three male and female finishers will win additional prizes.
Rotary Club Member Ben Fisher said this event helps the Rotary to support local organizations.
“The Rotary Club has a long history of supporting nonprofits in the area by awarding $1,000 grants,” Fisher said. “The more participants we have for the race, the more money we’ll have to support the community!”
