One of the men who is spearheading the city’s efforts to underground utilities on 76 Country Blvd. has been honored by the Branson Board of Aldermen as the July Employee of the Month.
Public Works/Engineering Project Manager Roger Clark was honored at the Tuesday, July 12 meeting of the aldermen.
Alderman Marshall Howden said Clark was given the award for his work keeping the utility undergrounding project “on track and under budget.” He said Clark went “above and beyond” to make sure all of the companies involved in the project were kept informed of progress with continual status updates.
“This was especially important but difficult given there were upwards of 10 different companies that had moving parts of the project at the same time,” Howden said. “His leadership and around-the-clock work made this large, complex project run seamlessly.”
Clark gave credit to his co-workers, saying they were a team which made everything happen for the city of Branson.
The “Service and Excellence” Employee of the Month is given to a city employee whose performance city leaders feel “exemplifies the City of Branson’s values.”
