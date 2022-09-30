A certain dapper, mustached icon made an appearance in front of the Branson Board of Aldermen to announce toy company Hasbro bestowing an honor on the city.
Rich Uncle Pennybags, also called Mr. Monopoly, appeared with representatives of Top Trumps USA to announce a special authorized Branson edition of the legendary game Monopoly. The game board will feature Branson businesses, theaters, charities and attractions, and the company is seeking feedback from the community about what should be included in the game.
“Officially, Branson will be passing Go as the next city to get a customized edition of Monopoly,” Katie Hubbard with Top Trumps USA told the board. “This customized edition will immortalize all the amazing things people love about Branson and all the great things Branson has to offer like local parks and lakes to restaurants and attractions. I’m so excited to be here in one of the largest entertainment meccas in the country.”
Hubbard revealed she had a personal connection to Branson.
“My brother and I were Kanakuk campers as kids, so my family spent a lot of time here when I was younger,” Hubbard said. “We spent a lot of time during our summers here, but it’s been a while since I’ve been here, and it’s exciting to see the town through adult eyes.”
She said Branson is a family-friendly destination which has something for everyone, and she was excited to have families like hers be able to take a piece of Branson home with them through the new game.
There are less than 20 city-specific authorized versions of the game in the United States, and Branson is the second location in Missouri after Kansas City.
Hubbard said the makers of the game are interested in more than just the items tourists would like to see in the game, but also the things locals feel are the most important parts of the community.
“We want to hear from you,” Hubbard said. “Who do you want to see on the board? Who do you think those iconic Boardwalk and Park Place squares should be?”
She said the public can submit their ideas to branson@toptrumps.com and the deadline for submissions are Oct. 21, 2022 and the game would be available in 2023.
“The fact there’s a Branson edition of the official Monopoly, it puts us on the map on an international level,” Mayor Larry Milton said.
Alderman Clay Cooper asked if businesses would have to pay to be a part of the game and Hubbard confirmed there would be different levels of investment from area businesses who want to be involved with the game, but the game would also highlight local charities in the Community Chest squares.
