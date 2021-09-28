The 7th Annual Landing to Landing fundraising canoe race took place Saturday, Sept.18 starting near Lilly’s Landing and ending at Branson Landing.
The event benefits Together Forever: A Skyler Sanders Family Foundation, a 501(c)3 charity created in memory of 8-year-old Skyler Ryan Sanders, who passed away in July 2010 from a rare brain tumor. The foundation provides a week’s vacation in Branson for families with children who are facing serious illnesses with a goal of giving them a week of just being a normal family without the trouble they’ve been facing hanging over their heads.
“We’ve helped about 40 families since we started this in 2013,” Ryan Sanders said at the start of the event. “It costs us about $1,200 to $1,500 to bring a family into Branson. We do have community supporters that help us, but with COVID, we’ve been flipping the bill and that’s the cost to the foundation to bring these families in. Without this fundraiser, we wouldn’t be able to do this. With the fundraiser, we will likely be able to bring seven or eight families next year.”
The foundation had a family from Mansfield who has a 4-year-old facing a life-threatening condition in town for the week of the race. The family of Nate Brady, who was also impacted by the charity, were on hand to share their story.
“If it wasn’t for this foundation we’d never be able to do something like this,” Lindley Mueller said. “We’re always at home. He’s still in virtual learning. He’s had so much taken away from him, not even having a birthday party last year. [Nate] said [the foundation’s trip] was the best time he’s ever had. He was a happy 13-year-old, which is hard to come by.”
The event had 55 participants and raised over $11,000.
The winners of the 2021 event are:
Single Competitive 8 Miles: Mike Herbert
Tandem Competitive 8 Miles: Brad & Ethan Daniels
Single Recreational 3 Miles, Male: Dylan Wright
Single Recreational 3 Miles, Female: Martha Leahy
Tandem Recreational 3 Miles, Overall: Clark Morris and Sophia Annabelle
Business Team Overall Award: American Family Insurance
