A section of Long Street in downtown Branson will be closed for at least three weeks for repairs.
City of Branson Public Works announced the section of Long St. between Sycamore St. and Branson Landing Blvd. will be closed from March 29 to April 19, for “needed road repairs.”
The work dates are weather dependent.
Public Works staff are asking drivers to use alternate routes. Signs will be posted showing a detour around the road closure. Drivers are also asked to be aware of work crews in the area.
If you have questions call the Branson Public Works department at 417-337-8559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.