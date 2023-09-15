A new dessert and flavored ice option has opened up next to one of Branson’s award-winning restaurants on 76 Country Boulevard.
The team behind Gettin’ Basted has opened a franchise location of Bahama Buck’s, a Texas-based shaved ice provider with an island theme. The new location at 2845 W. 76 Country Boulevard is the second location in Missouri, after a store in the St. Louis area opened.
“Bahama Buck’s is committed to offering island-inspired vibes, the friendliest staff, and the ‘Greatest Sno on Earth’,” Bahama Bucks Founder and CEO Blake Buchanan said. “We are devoted to flavoring lives by what we consider to be the heart of our mission, to Bless Our Guests while creating the Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience.”
The Branson location is fulfilling a childhood dream of co-owner Tammy Zachary.
“It’s been such an adventure and I’m so thankful to have everyone come together to make this happen,” Zachary said.
She said Gettin’ Basted Co-Owner and Pitmaster Brad Leighninger was in a competition in Texas when a fellow competitor invited him to try Bahama Buck’s, and he loved it. So he and Zachary went to Lubbock, Texas, the home of the company, and discovered they would be a great fit for Branson.
The menu at Bahama Buck’s aims to be different from most frozen ice locations in town, including a frozen hot chocolate drink, and a shaved ice which tastes like eating a bowl of Captain Crunch cereal.
“It really is the most unique shaved ice you’ll ever have,” Zachary said. “It’s not ice-cube-ish, it’s more like snow. But we’re not just snow cones. We have really good smoothies, we have a soda-jerk where we can make all different types of sodas, we have Red Bulls. There’s something for everyone in the family.”
One of the unique features of Bahama Buck’s is being able to buy a container of snowballs.
“The consistency of our ice is exactly like snow,” Zachary said. “So the company decided to sell snowball party packs, which makes perfect sense. We have thought about taking the grassy knoll area (behind the restaurant) and putting up a snowball fighting course so people can buy the snowball packs and have a battle.”
Zachary said the snowball packs are great for local businesses and organizations who want to have a fun exercise for their employees or members.
“Imagine having a snowball fight on a 90 degree day!” Zachary said.
Bahama Buck’s will be open seven days a week. The store will open at 11 a.m. every day, and close around 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 p.m. on the weekends. More information about the menu can be found at bahamabucks.com.
