Bahama Bucks sign.jpg

Bahama Buck’s has opened on the 76 Strip next to Gettin’ 

 Jason Wert

A new dessert and flavored ice option has opened up next to one of Branson’s award-winning restaurants on 76 Country Boulevard.

The team behind Gettin’ Basted has opened a franchise location of Bahama Buck’s, a Texas-based shaved ice provider with an island theme. The new location at 2845 W. 76 Country Boulevard is the second location in Missouri, after a store in the St. Louis area opened.

Bahama Bucks customer.jpg

Bahama Buck’s offers more than shaved ice, including smoothies and Red Bull drinks.

