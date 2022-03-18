The 2022 municipal elections will take place on April 5. As part of our continuing effort to make voters as informed as possible before they enter the ballot box, the Branson Tri-Lakes News has sent questionnaires to alderman candidates throughout the region.
Today we will feature the responses from Branson Ward II candidates Jeff Seay and Chuck Rodriguez. Seay is the incumbent, taking his seat on the Board of Aldermen in 2020.
Below is a candidate submitted background along with their unedited answers to the same seven questions. Several of those questions are featured in our print edition; the remainder of the questions can be found on our website, bransontrilakesnews.com.
Background
Incumbent Jeff Seay is a Branson resident and business owner for over 32 years. He is a father of two, Army Staff Sergeant Austin and daughter Shelby. He is the former owner of Branson Cigar Company; Branson Fire Extinguisher, and Branson Security & Fire. Seay has served on the Public Safety Committee prior to election to Alderman as well as serving as a board member for the Chamber of Commerce & CVB from 2017-2019.
Challenger Charles “Chuck” Rodriguez is a veteran who describes himself as a Christian conservative who is a “freedom-loving Republican” who is “ready to serve Branson.”
What makes you the better choice for the seat than your opponent?
Seay: I have a proven track record as a businessman and as an Alderman in this community.
Rodriguez: I’m not beholden to anyone but the citizens, I believe in honesty, openness and transparency and I want to protect the individual freedom and liberty of our citizens. Over the past two years, people haven’t been listened to at city hall by many on the board, and I want to change that. As Aldermen we should be public servants, not elected masters. I want to bring positive change to city hall, I want to end the “good old boy” way of doing things and I want our citizens to have a government they can trust and be proud of.
Do you believe there is sufficient transparency in city hall and if not, what changes would you like to see made?
Seay: There’s always room for improvement, and I fully support any suggestions from the community about how we can continue to be as transparent as possible as a city.
Rodriguez: No, I do not believe there is sufficient transparency at city hall. I think last year’s election was a step in the right direction, but there are more changes needed before we can reach the level of transparency and accountability that the citizens are asking for and deserve. I want less 2 on 1 meetings and more study sessions. The 2 on 1 meetings started as a way for the City Administrator to update Aldermen on issues, but they have turned into polling sessions and a time to whip votes. I want our conversations done in the light of day, in front of the public, because they deserve to be involved at every step of the process.
Other than personnel issues, what categories of business carried out by city staff do you feel does not necessarily always need to happen in public?
Seay: If you add real estate decisions and litigation to the list of personnel issues, you have the complete list of city business that is carried out behind closed doors.
Rodriguez: I believe there are only 3 possible reasons a meeting should be held out of view of the public: real estate transactions, personnel issues and legal issues. Executive session for these issues is right and proper. Outside of that, I believe our work as Aldermen should be done in the light of day.
The city’s budget projections show a serious need for increased city revenues in the next few years. How do you suggest the city seek that additional income?
Seay: It certainly won’t be done by deep diving into our budgets, and we don’t have a spending problem as other candidates indicate. We need to stop running off developers willing to invest in Branson, and we need to use every tool at our disposal to encourage growth in our community. We have become the most unwelcoming city for new development in the last year. It appears that we have neighborhood advocates working in concert with elected and appointed officials to stall efforts to bring affordable housing within the city limits of Branson. This same group sided with Taney County Residents when it came to a very simple routine annexation to punish an individual they referred to as a ‘Greedy Developer’.
Rodriguez: The city first needs to look at how to decrease spending and waste. We have yet to have a truly transparent accounting of where all the tax revenue is being distributed, so before we look at what else needs to be done to increase revenue, we need to exhaust all options when it comes to reducing spending and waste. We also need to look into attracting new, year-round businesses that will provide jobs for citizens and increased tax revenue for the city. Our primary drive is and should continue to be tourism, but diversifying our economy so people can work year-round will benefit every facet of our city.
Do you feel there needs to be changes among the current city staff?
Seay: If you’re paying attention, over the last year you will know that we have lost our Planning & Development Director, An Interim City Planner, our Planning Commission Chair & our City Attorney. This is the new administration’s idea of culture change. The change that we need down at city hall is Leadership on the Board of Alderman. There has been zero effort to unify the BOA, much less the citizens. These 3 hand-selected challengers will continue this form of culture change if elected in this upcoming election.
The cost of “moving out” these long-tenured employees is already costing the citizens thousands of dollars unnecessarily. We now have to commit time, money & resources to replace the experience, dedication & loss of Institutional Knowledge that walked out the door. The citizens of Branson will have to pay more to bring in qualified, or less qualified, applicants to backfill these positions & they should be outraged. Under this current administration, selling Branson to developers, investors, entrepreneurs & potential city employees has become a significant challenge.
Rodriguez: I take a person’s ability to provide for their family very seriously, and I don’t intend to go after anyone without justification. With that being said, I have a clear vision for the type of people-focused, transparent government I would like to see in Branson. If employees are committed to openness and transparency as well as increased accountability to the citizens, I think we can work together to create a brighter future for all.
The city has seen a rise in crime similar to other size cities in the state. How can the city work to curb crime?
Seay: We provide our police department with the tools they need to do their job safely & effectively. Contrary to popular belief, they can’t be everywhere at once. The community can also help by developing Neighborhood Watch Programs like the one on Tyler Street here in Branson. Social media crowdsourcing by way of apps like Nextdoor that are a form of community policing. The real question should be, how do we better retain our first responders. I’ve worked diligently during my term to see that we find ways to get them competitive wages.
Rodriguez: We need to show more support for our public safety employees first and foremost. Police officers talk, and if we don’t have a culture that officers want to come work in, we won’t be able to attract top talent to enhance our already excellent police force. We need to get our officers a competitive pay raise and we need to make sure that the public safety sales tax dollars are being spent on what they were intended for. We don’t have enough officers right now to handle the amount of tourists we get every year and the issues associated with that industry. We can’t attract more if they don’t want to come work in Branson for a variety of reasons. So we need an all hands on deck approach. Our current officers need to feel supported and fulfilled, we need to cultivate a culture that attracts new officers and we need to be good stewards of the public safety tax dollars that the city has collected.
Planning and zoning has recently come into the spotlight. Is the current system of zoning effective and business friendly or do changes need to be made?
Seay: We need to bring our neighboring counties to the table to discuss ways to better align our zoning regulations.
Rodriguez: The Branson city government should not be picking winners and losers when it comes to business. We need to cut government red tape, work with citizens and stakeholders to make sure the process is fair for all and make sure investors know that Branson is open for business. We need clear cut policies and rules that apply equally to all, and we need to let the free market determine the success or failure of a business, NOT the government.
Closing Statements
Seay: This election has come down to us against them. These 3 challengers have zero experience, except for attending a few Planning & Zoning Meetings, 2 of them are recycled candidates from last year’s election where they quit to support other candidates, they are simply offering up their votes to completely change the type of government we use to run our city. They want the position of mayor to have more power, they want to continue to serve only the citizens that agree with their agenda.
I, along with the 2 other incumbents, have done an amazing job guiding the city through an unprecedented time in our history. We have come out the other side stronger & it is our goal to unify all the citizens, not ignore them. Our Board of Alderman Meetings and our Planning & Zoning Meetings are an embarrassment to our community. Chaos rules the day with this administration, they deceive the public with false allegations & misdirection.
Our visitors, local business owners, developers and those that wish to invest in Branson are watching. Our strategic partners are watching, they don’t like what they’re seeing either. Our current administration is bad for business, these 3 challengers will only continue to take our city in the wrong direction. It’s up to the citizens to decide the type of government they want. Experience matters, relationships matter and knowing your community matters. Vote Seay, Skains & Whiteis on April 5th so we may continue moving Branson in the right direction.
Rodriguez: I am not your typical politician. I’ve never wanted to be and I never will be. What I am is honest, transparent and ready to serve the citizens of Ward II. If you’ve got a question and I don’t know the answer, I’ll find it. You will be heard, but more importantly, you will be listened to, if you elect me as your new alderman. It’s time to end the “good old boy” way of doing things, and get back to citizen-focused government that works for the people. I’m one of you, and I humbly ask for your vote for Chuck Rodriguez on April 5.
