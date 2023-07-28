The Branson Board of Aldermen gave initial approval to an amended ordinance restricting drag shows within city limits.
The controversial measure brought out supporters and detractors of the measure, which included a mixture of Branson residents and those who do not live within the city. Most chose to speak during the agenda’s public comment time, despite Mayor Larry Milton’s request they share their comments when the ordinance came up on the evening’s agenda in an attempt to quell disinformation.
“The very first agenda item we have is the ordinance that you’re probably here to talk about,” MIlton said. “We’re obviously going to open this up for public comment. One thing to consider is after we open up the ordinance, the first agenda item, that’s when you will get to hear what the facts are that you may want to address.
“I’ve heard a lot of things over the last couple weeks that are inaccurate, and so maybe to try and save some time hashing through the things that are inaccurate, we may have more educated questions and comments when you all know exactly what the ordinance at hand is.”
Milton also issued a warning to those in attendance who planned on demanding the board ignore the Constitution.
“I also want to comment that I’ve had calls,” Milton said. “If anybody is here tonight asking this board to violate the Constitution of the United States, you’re wasting your time. The majority of this board feels very strongly we took an oath to uphold the Constitution, which we will, more than just taking the oath, the majority of this board feels deep in their soul they want to uphold the Constitution.
“I’ve had comments made, forget the Constitution, we need to do what’s in the Bible. Any of those comments, I’m letting you know, will fall on deaf ears.”
When the ordinance was opened for first reading, the city’s attorney Joe Lauber addressed the board about some general items related to drag shows within the city.
“Currently, the city’s zoning ordinance permits drag shows anywhere in the city where live entertainment is allowed,” Lauber said. “Without adopting an ordinance that is at least similar to the ordinance that is proposed this evening, drag shows would continue to be allowed in the city of Branson where live entertainment is permitted.”
He said the ordinance would restrict drag shows to the same part of town where adult entertainment is already restricted in the city, and would put special use permit requirements on drag shows similar to those restrictions currently on adult entertainment facilities.
“Drag shows are not specifically permitted under the city’s zoning code but as I suggested, and as I tell you, it qualifies as live entertainment,” Lauber said. “Drag shows do not typically rise to the level of adult entertainment as it is defined in the city code.”
Lauber said if any live performers in the city cross the line, and meet the definition of adult entertainment, enforcement against that activity can be enforced under current city code.
He said in May, Milton instructed city staff to begin work on an ordinance related to drag performances in the city. Lauber presented the issues to aldermen in executive session and the majority instructed staff to continue in the mayor’s direction which led to an ordinance going to the Planning Commission.
“[The Planning Commission] held a public hearing on July 6,” Lauber said. “After a couple modifications, the commission recommended the aldermen to approve the ordinance by a 7-2 vote.”
Lauber said the ordinance was a challenge.
“Without getting into detail or divulging privileged legal conversations I have had with this board, it is Constitutionally challenging to create legislation as which has been requested,” he said. “The city must comply with the United States and Missouri Constitutions, the United States Civil Rights Act, and the city’s ordinances, which protect free speech and expression and prohibit gender discrimination.
“For the most part, regulation of the activities that form the subject of this proposed ordinance is better left to individuals, the free market, or private or nonprofit organizations including religious institutions. These persons and organizations do not have the same Constitutional limitations that the city does.”
Lauber said city staff attempted to keep the language in the ordinance very similar to the language used within the city’s current adult entertainment ordinances.
Ward I Alderman Marshall Howden questioned Lauber about the ordinance as amended by the Planning Commission which appeared to prohibit all performances of a character in drag, even those which did not have a sexual component.
Specifically, Howden questioned the part of the ordinance which read:
1) The impersonation by the adult or group of adults is intended to subvert gender stereotypes; and a) The performance includes jokes, references, dancing, singing, or any other conduct that depicts, describes, or relates to specified sexual activities, as defined herein; or b) The adult or group is paid for the performance, or patrons are charged, to attend the performance.
“I guess in reading this, that sexual component we’ve been discussing is not really an iron clad thing if there is an ‘or’ in there,” Howden said.
Lauber explained the reason the portion about paying performers was in the ordinance is that cities could restrict commercial activities further than just acts of free expression, so if the act doesn’t rise to adult entertainment but was for pay, the city had more power to regulate it.
Howden later made a motion to amend the ordinance to remove the entire section of the ordinance related to the payment of performers be removed, leaving the ordinance stating the performance must contain some kind of sexual content. Ward III Alderman Ruth Denham challenged Howden on why he made the motion.
“Basically, this is contingent on whether I vote for this or not,” Howden said. “If this remains in, an entertainer in town that dresses in a woman’s clothing is banned because they are paid for that. That was not my intention, that was something that was to be ironed out of this, and I can’t support it if that remains in the ordinance.”
Howden’s amendment unanimously passed.
Denham then moved to amend the ordinance to remove the section which allows a parent or guardian to allow minors to attend a drag show performance, thus making all drag shows only open to adults. Denham’s amendment also unanimously passed.
The final vote on the amended bill was 3-2 in favor of passage, with Denham, Howden, and Ward III Alderman Ralph LeBlanc voting yes, and both Ward II Aldermen Fenton and Rodriguez voting no. Ward I Alderman Clay Cooper was out of the state and unable to attend the meeting.
Rodriguez told the Branson Tri-Lakes News his no vote had to do with standing up for individual freedom.
“I think we shouldn’t discriminate,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t think we should put them in a corner. We shouldn’t put them downtown. We should allow them to keep doing what they’re doing. We shouldn’t pick winners and losers. I don’t go to drag shows, it’s not my thing, but capitalism is what it is. We should let the market dictate what happens.”
Denham told Branson Tri-Lakes News many in the public misunderstood the intention of the aldermen.
“I feel there’s a general misunderstanding,” she said. “The ordinance is actually an attempt to limit drag shows, not an effort to begin allowing them. A yes vote limited drag shows, they cannot operate citywide, only in downtown zoning with a permit, similar to adult entertainment. A no vote supported drag shows citywide, anywhere live entertainment is allowed. I voted yes, along with two other aldermen.
“I do not take anything I do lightly. I really do research issues, search code, search RSMo, listen to citizens and try to make the best decision possible for our city. Completely banning drag queen shows, I understand, is not an option. The board was counseled that it violates the constitution. In addition, the city fighting for a complete ban would create a financial hardship (taxpayer’s dollars), possibly keep the city in court for years, and the city would be unable to ban the shows during litigation.”
Milton echoed much of Denham’s feelings on the ordinance.
“Before this week’s vote, there were no limits on drag shows in Branson,” Milton said. “They could be performed anywhere, without a permit, and with anyone attending including children. That was not the current board and mayor saying that, that’s how the laws in Branson were. Because of this week’s vote, drag shows have strict limitations, can only be performed in one area of town, are required to have a special use permit approved by the city (so there are guardrails) and children are strictly prohibited from attending.”
LeBlanc said he voted yes because there was nothing in the city code protecting the community from explicit content.
“The reason I supported the ordinance was because there was nothing in the city ordinances that protected our community from the opportunity for Drag Shows that would rise to the point of sexually explicit content,” LeBlanc said. “The Drag shows that have happen already in Branson were promoted by residents of our community. T-Roy and Kevin stated that they gave instructions to the performers that they invited to their shows, that there would be no sexually explicit content in the show they were performing. I believe they did this in good faith knowing that they were attempting to respect their community.
“This has been a very emotional slippery slope that we have been navigating for a lot of people and I feel that the ordinance addresses the possibility of other promoters that do not have our cities best interest at heart. We have to always respect the rights of all the residents of our community and I feel this is a good step in the right direction.”
Howden declined to comment. Fenton did not return our request for comment by press time.
The ordinance will now go onto the agenda a second time, likely on the consent agenda and the next scheduled meeting, in the manner most second reading bills are handled by the board. The item could be removed from the consent agenda at that meeting should an alderman want to have additional discussion or focus on the measure.
(3) comments
I moved out of what was once a nice quiet place to raise children because people were moving into the area to escape the damage they already caused in their state. Now we moved here to retire, but not sure that will last long with this kind of stuff going on. They say no sexual behaviors in their parade, but they will do what they want. Do you think their demands will stop there? Trust me, it will get worse and worse. They appear to have more rights than anyone else. Can we have a parade for straight people, that are Christian, etc? These people came to this town, for one reason only, to destroy OUR choice of living.
I've never been to a "drag show", but I did move from Rockford, IL to Hollywood, CA when I was a young teenager (14 years old) and Drag Shows" and "drag queens" were abundant there and I had encountered quite a few. None of them every tried to seduce or molest me. Most of them had a great sense of humor and were great at telling stories and jokes. Fair to say a few were also "Drama Queens" among them but we have plenty of those right here in Branson and they way they dress has nothing to do with that.
The kids in school there never really thought or talked about them much. For the most they did the same things kids here in the Midwest did. And I think it's fair to say the same about kids here now. They don't care a bit about those shows and they won't have any influence on them at all.
If we are truly dedicated to the concept of "Freedom" than the right to cross dress, and even "identify as the opposite sex" must be included. I think it's fair to say the right to do that is far less dangerous to society than "the right to bear arms" as it exist right now.
In 2021, there were a total of 48,830 firearm deaths, an increase of 3,608 or 8% from 2020. Fair to say most locals here still strongly support their right to own firearms which is obviously fair more dangerous than watching someone watching or performing in a Drag Show.
Here's a link to a long list of people killed for being transgender.... and I want no part of encouraging that, which laws against drag shows most certainly do:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_killed_for_being_transgender
What's next?...a 'red light district' downtown? First, they legalized marijuana & now...THIS garbage!? Branson is supposed to be a town who catered to families & religion. Not anymore. You WILL lose tourism when you let this happen. What's next?...letting this garbage seep into the schools? Storytime...like in more & more schools across the country? They target our young students. Pathetic that this is even up for discussion! Stop this garbage or you WILL lose the kind of family tourists who come here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.