The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve the first reading on a measure that would relax restrictions on some liquor licenses that could be used in the city.
Bill 6035 would remove the requirement that certain establishments desiring to sell alcohol by the drink be classified as a “restaurant-bar, resort, or microbrewery.”
The measure would replace those terms with only “business.”
The bill changes the definition of “restaurant bar” to just “restaurant” and removes the requirement that 50 percent of annual gross sales come from prepared meals, or $200,000 in annual gross sales from prepared meals and food consumed on the business’s property.
The revised definition of restaurant in Bill 6035 would read: “Restaurant means any food service establishment where food is prepared and intended for individual portion service and includes the site at which individual portions are prepared, which establishment has gross receipts derived from the sale of prepared meals or food consumed on or off the premises.”
The measure was brought to city staff by Alderman Clay Cooper. Cooper had been approached by a local businessman operating an axe-throwing business about the difficulties maintaining the food requirements when many customers simply wanted to get a drink while they threw axes.
The businessman wanted to serve only beer or light wine.
City attorney Chris Lebeck explained to aldermen that the city had placed additional restrictions on liquor licenses that go beyond the restrictions put in place by the State of Missouri.
“What this ordinance does is that it simply removes one of those additional restrictions that has been posed on the citizens and business owners by the City of Branson,” Lebeck said. “Specifically, the requirement that intoxicating liquor licenses can only be issued to a restaurant-bar, resort, or in some cases a microbrewery.”
Alderman Cooper, who had been receiving negative comments via social media about his requesting city staff examine the measure, noted that he wasn’t doing this for his own purposes.
“It was a request,” Cooper said. “‘Is Clay promoting drinking in Branson? Tryin’ to get everybody to sell beer and this and that?’ No, not at all. I was approached by a community member who is a business owner and he had come to me about this ordinance.
“He has an axe-throwing place. He’s like ‘man, people want to come in here and throw an axe for 30 or 45 minutes and have a beer.’”
Cooper said the business owner explained the ordinance requires nachos, pretzels, hot dogs, and other food products. Cooper said the business owner had to throw out so much food product Memorial Day weekend that he only made about $98 in profit.
The axe-throwing establishment isn’t the only one that has been approached by customers for items like beer or wine with provided services.
Craig Wescott, co-owner of the Branson Ferris Wheel, gave an example where tour operators want to know if guests could have a glass of wine while they take the 15-minute ride on the Wheel.
“It opens up that add-on experience for things that don’t prepare food,” Wescott told the aldermen. “When we start getting asked by a segment of our customers ‘why not add this to our experience’, we like to at least be able to explore it and not be shut down with extra rules.”
Cooper noted to his social media critics that he already could have sold alcoholic beverages at his theatre.
“I could care less either way, honestly,” Cooper said. “I could have sold alcohol in my theatre ten years ago. I know there’s a couple theatres in town [that do.] We choose not to, and that’s fine, and the ones that do, that’s fine too.”
Cooper then clarified with city attorney Lebeck the proposed changes would not allow for to-go liquor by the drink sales within the city.
“That’s actually coming down the line,” Lebeck responded. “Governor Parson signed a bill, I think it’s Senate Bill 28, where if you recall last year when all the restaurants were hurting they issued an executive order that allowed for restaurants to allow basically to-go alcohol service. Well, that’s now permanently affixed in Chapter 311 [of state code], that goes into play August 28th...that’s not what we’re looking at today.”
Lebeck said this particular ordinance is only about uncoupling food from alcohol.
Lebeck noted for the Aldermen that he had been contacted by a citizen after the staff report was filed with aldermen regarding liquor by the drink would not be authorized by the ordinance change.
“A standalone liquor by the drink license still could not be issued within city limits under these proposed changes,” Lebeck said. “What’s happened here is we have state control and we have local control. We’ve added additional restrictions at the local level. In order for a standalone liquor by the drink license, the City of Branson would have to have a petition come before this Board that’s signed by 1/5 of these citizens, and the decision to allow [the license] would have to go to a vote of the people.”
“I’ve looked back through our records dating back to 1934, and such a vote never occurred. So because an affirmative vote by a majority of the voters never materialized, the state would not be able, even with our code change, to issue what I would call a standalone liquor by the drink license for a traditional bar or tavern.”
The vote was 5 to 1 in favor of passage with Alderman Ruth Denham voting against the measure. Alderman Denham told Branson Tri-Lakes News there were a number of reasons for her voting against the measure, but it all came down to her constituents.
“I appreciate Alderman Cooper passing on a concern expressed by a business owner, but there seems to have been a lot more added to the ordinance change in the drafting process than the simple request the business owner had conveyed,” Dunham said. “Additionally, this change seems a bit open-ended. I understand that we were advised by city staff that ‘not everyone will be able to get a liquor license,’ but I still think the changes being made are too broad. I don’t want to see a free-for-all when it comes to new alcohol requests. Most importantly, it’s not a change that my constituents support. I heard from multiple concerned individuals that thought this change would be bad for Branson. I was elected to represent the people of my Ward, and I feel that my vote is indicative of their wishes.”
Second reading and final passage of the bill will take place at the board’s next scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 6 p.m. in the Board of Alderman’s chamber.
