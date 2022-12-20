A quartet of Branson’s first responders were honored at the Branson Board of Aldermen meeting Dec. 13 for their efforts above and beyond to help a resident who found themselves in a very unique situation.
Firefighters Joshua Burton, Dalton Pennington, and Billy Wayne Kepford, and Police Sgt. Stan Kauffman were given the city’s December 2022 “Service and Excellence” Employee of the Month award.
A local homeowner had a vehicle crash into their home and catch fire. First responders arrived on the scene and doused the flames, then prepared to have a wrecker remove the vehicle from the structure. When the wrecker arrived and would have to destroy some of the vegetation around the home to remove the vehicle, the homeowner noted to the first responders about a special shrub.
The shrub had been planted in front of the home in the memory of the homeowner’s late brother. The homeowner was dismayed the shrub would be damaged or destroyed by removal of the car.
Burton, Pennington, Kepford, and Kauffman proceeded to dig up the shrub, move it to another location on the homeowner’s property, and replanted the shrub so the homeowner could continue to remember their brother when they saw it growing in their yard.
“This action demonstrates outstanding integrity, service and courtesy, and excellence,” Alderman Cody Fenton said of the four men.
