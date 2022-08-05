FBC Branson holding Back to School Bash Aug. 7.

FBC Branson will be holding their 16th Annual Back-to-School Bash at the Branson RecPlex on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
“We want to make heroes out of dads and moms, or single dads, or single moms, or grandparents who are raising their kids,” FBC Branson Associate Pastor Terry Brown told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “So when you can go to a free event and get a meal, have fun and games, hopefully there’s a smile on the kids faces and then that’s an opportunity to serve the community.”
Activities at the Bash will include face painting, games, balloon animals, swimming, inflatables, crafts, and music. Hot dogs, chips, popsicles, and bottled water will be available. There will also be entertainment including a professional motorcycle, BMX, and skateboard stunt show.
The church will also give away 1500 sets of backpacks containing school supplies to families who need them. Backpacks will only be given if the child is attending the event.
Brown said he was thankful for the event’s sponsors who provided the funding for the backpacks and school supplies.
More information about the event can be found at fbcbranson.com.
