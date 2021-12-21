A Branson man is facing criminal charges related to accusations he sexually abused his 6-year-old son.
Stephen T. Hancock, 29, is facing a charge of first degree child molestation, a class A felony, which could bring a life sentence if convicted.
According to court documents, Hancock’s child was visiting him at his residence at the Greenbrier Inn in Branson. It was a court ordered visitation between Nov. 24 and Nov. 26.
After the child was returned to his mother, he refused to wash his genital area during a bath. When his mother asked him why he wouldn’t wash himself there, the child told her Hancock had “touched him there.”
The mother called the Missouri Child Abuse Hotline and the Division of Family Services, who sent an investigator to speak with the child. The child provided the same information to the investigator.
A second interview at the Springfield Child Advocacy Center was conducted where the child provided the same information and was able to identify where he was when the incident took place.
The child also told investigators Hancock touched him “while I was sleeping” because he woke up while the action was happening.
Hancock is scheduled to appear before Judge Yarnell for a bond reduction hearing on Dec. 21. He currently has no attorney listed in Missouri Casenet.
