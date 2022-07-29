The Branson Public School district will begin their 2022-2023 school year on Aug. 23.
The district’s Parent Portal will be available for returning student registration beginning July 18. Returning school families should receive an email from the district with information and additional instructions on registering their students. The district recommends the process be completed on a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet, with smartphones not recommended.
Families may also complete registration by visiting any Branson school campus, with a deadline of Aug. 5.
Any family with a change in address will need to update their information with a current proof of residency brought to the student’s school building. Proof of residency must be in the name of the parent or legal guardian with the physical address listed. Accepted documents include: current utility bill, a signed rental/lease agreement, or a county property tax statement.
Any parents or guardians with questions regarding the proof of residency should contact their student’s school building office.
New student enrollment is scheduled for Aug. 1 through Aug. 5 at the Branson School District offices between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. All new students must bring the following documents for registration: proof of residency, proof of age (like a birth certificate), immunization records, and proof of legal guardianship or foster care placement letter, if applicable.
If families cannot register their new students during the first few days of August, they can register starting Aug. 8 in the building their student will attend for classes.
More information on the upcoming school year will be available at Back-to-School and Open House sessions.
Here are the scheduled Back-to-School sessions:
Pre-K and Kindergarten: Families with students in these classes will receive communications from their classroom teacher about an appointment on either Aug. 11, 12, or 15. This meeting will allow parents or guardians to meet the teacher, drop off school supplies, and allow the student to become familiar with the classroom.
Kindergarten: Kindergarten orientation will take place Aug. 11 at Buchanan Elementary and Cedar Ridge Primary from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Students and parents/guardians will tour the building, meet their teacher, ride a school bus, and speak with the principals of the school.
7th and 8th grade: 7th grade students will pick up class schedules Thursday, August 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Branson Junior High School. 8th grade students will pick up their schedules from noon until 3 p.m. at the Junior High. Assistance will be provided from the district’s nutrition services, transportation, and health services.
9th grade: Freshman orientation will be hosted by Students In Active Leadership (SAIL) at the high school. The session will take place Aug. 22 from 7:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. and will include a tour of the building, meetings with teachers, and the checking out of a Chromebook and charger.
All students 1st through 12th grade: An Open House will take place Friday, Aug. 19, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Students can pick up schedules, meet their teachers, receive class information, check out a Chromebook and charger, practice using their hall locker, and tour the campus.
Any parents/guardians or students with specific questions about their school can call the offices:
Cedar Ridge Primary: (417) 336-1887
Cedar Ridge Elementary: (417) 334-5135
Cedar Ridge Intermediate: (417) 334-5137
Buchanan Elementary: (417) 243-2530
Buchanan Intermediate: (417) 332-3201
Branson Junior High: (417) 334-3087
Branson High School: (417) 334-6511
Additional information may also be found on the district’s website, branson.k12.mo.us.
