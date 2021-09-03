State Senator Mike Moon spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News after making his announcement about running for the 7th district congressional seat currently held by Rep. Billy Long.
The run will be Moon’s second attempt at the nomination, falling short against Long in 2010. In our Wednesday edition, we shared Moon’s comments on how he feels Congress has lost sight of the Constitution and the responsibilities of Congress in the document.
“We need to enlighten the public only Congress makes the laws,” Moon said.
Moon also said the war in Afghanistan is another example of Congress not asserting its responsibility under the Constitution.
“Look at the Afghan debacle we’re in the midst of now,” Moon said. “This war was not a Constitutional war. The Congress never declared it. We got in there, didn’t have a plan to get the job done, and get out. We stayed way too long and now look at what’s happened. These men and women who laid down their lives for us and the Afghan people…what did they fight for?
“I believe strongly in bringing the troops home, but the way this has been done by the Biden administration is horrendous and we need to do better.”
Moon said the left wing has been allowed to control the narrative for too long.
“We’ve allowed the left to write the script,” Moon said. “They’re the smallest in number but they’re the loudest voices, and we cower to them for whatever reason it might be. I also find as we go around the district doing town halls on a variety of subjects, they want the legislators to do the work for them and they’re not willing to do as our founders did, like when the Sons of Liberty did in dumping the tea (in Boston harbor).
“They don’t want to get involved because their reputations are at stake, or they might lose a friendship or it might cause a division. Division is being caused by the left and the government is playing right into their hands and we have to stop it.”
Moon said citizens need to stand up and speak out to school boards and other government entities.
“We’ve got to be willing as individual citizens to address the school board, to address county commissions, to take the matters we can individually solve, not relying on governmental entities, and demand our wishes be carried out in our local communities,” Moon said.
Moon said if elected he would file a bill to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“It’s about time someone challenged it at the federal level,” Moon said. “It would likely be the first bill I would file. Keep in mind too, this should be a state’s issue. I believe that whole heartedly. When the courts heard the Texas case in Roe v. Wade, they were wrong in doing it, and it should have been left with Texas.
“We wouldn’t have had millions of babies killed before they took their first breath out of the womb. I’ll file the bill. But I’m not confident the court, even its current form, will do the right thing and give it back to the states or reverse Roe v. Wade.”
Moon also said people are concerned about fair elections free from vote tampering.
“We have to ensure fair and secure elections,” Moon said. “We have one more opportunity. The people are disenfranchised and I don’t blame them! We have another opportunity come this next election to let the people know we can have an election, their vote counts, and it’s going to be right.
“The election system has to be secured, and we have the opportunity one more time.”
Moon will be facing off with at least two other candidates, Springfield area doctor Dr. Sam Alexander, who declared in early August, and State Senator Eric Burlison, who declared his intent to run on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
